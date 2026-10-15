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Sarina Releases Alt-Rock Single OBSESSION With Music Video

The single was produced by platinum record producer and ESCAPE THE FATE guitarist Kevin Thrasher.

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Tokyo-based alt-rock artist Sarina has released a new single, 'Obsession,' alongside a music video for the song.

With commanding, powerhouse vocals, Sarina confronts the obsessive cycle of toxic love with brutally honest and cutting lyrics. As she pulls herself out of this cycle, she creates an anthem to remind listeners that sometimes it's not love...it's obsession.

'Obsession' was produced by platinum record producer and Escape the Fate guitarist Kevin Thrasher (Panic! At The Disco, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne).

About Sarina

Blending feral alt-rock with a dash of pop-punk, Tokyo's Sarina is the unapologetic frontwoman the scene has been craving. Her music has earned spots on top playlists such as Spotify's New Music Friday, POPin', Noteable, and Women's Voice, Live Nation's Ones To Watch: Now Watching, and Apple Music's New In Rock and New In Alternative. She's been featured in New Noise Magazine, Tokyo Noise, PopDust, Music Connection Magazine, and more. Recently, she was the headliner at Music Matters Singapore, the Japan Canada Music Festival, and performed at Los Angeles' WFNM showcase. With a new album and an upcoming tour on the horizon, Sarina is ready to take the Western music scene by storm.

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