Micah Martin Releases THROWN AWAY Single, Sets ALL I NEED Track List

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LA-based rocktronic artist and bass music vocalist Micah Martin has released his brand new single 'Thrown Away,' the latest song to be taken from his highly anticipated debut album ALL I NEED, out November 20th via Create Music Group.

Produced by Kevin Thrasher (Machine Gun Kelly, Blink 182, Avril Lavigne), mixed and mastered by Joel Wanasek (Machine Head, Blessthefall, Miss May I), 'Thrown Away' is a huge emotive pop punk song about love's salvation from self-destruction.

Regarding the single Micah says, ''Thrown Away' is one of the most personal pop punk songs on the album. It's about changing parts of who you are for someone you love and then finding yourself terrified that, despite everything you've done, it still might never be enough. There's this push and pull between feeling like someone saved you from yourself and being afraid that you're going to lose the person who helped make you who you are.

I wanted the song to capture that messy, desperate feeling of loving someone so much that you're willing to fight for it even when you're not sure they're fighting for you anymore. Sonically, it leans into that nostalgic pop punk side of me while still fitting into the bigger rocktronic world of the album. I decided to work with Kevin Thrasher on this because I knew he could really bring that sound to life and turn this idea into an absolute pop punk anthem! I couldn't be happier with the results, and I hope you enjoy listening as much as we had fun making it.'

'Thrown Away' follows the release of previous singles including 'Burn Them All (feat. OddKidOut),' a track which pairs heavy guitars, screams and jump-up drum & bass, as well as 'Tomorrow's Over,' a blistering rocktronic track which blends crushing metal riffs, a pounding rhythm and brutal breakdowns made in collaboration with rocktronic peer HIGHSOCIETY.

The forthcoming ALL I NEED sits at an intersection leading a thrilling collision between electronic bass music and rock, metal and punk. Few artists move credibly between those two scenes, and Micah has turned that rare dual fluency into his signature - the foundation of a rocktronic sound he's helped forge.

Regarding the album Micah Martin says, 'It's chaotic, it's intentional, and it's the most honest body of work I have ever made. It's a collision between my past as a relentless touring rock artist and the heavier, more refined rocktronic sound I've evolved into. From live band records to polished, high-impact electronic bangers, every track pulls from a different piece of that journey.

It's really about what it means to fight your way through the darkest seasons of life without losing hope. Every song comes from a different chapter of my journey through life. Whether it's battling anxiety, heartbreak, trauma, self-doubt, or feeling completely lost, they all point toward the same idea: healing isn't about pretending the pain never happened, it's about learning to carry it and becoming someone stronger and more compassionate because of it. This album doesn't shy away from the hard moments, but it also refuses to let them have the final word.

More than anything, All I Need is about connection. It's about the people who remind us who we are when we've forgotten, the moments that pull us back from the edge, and the realization that we were never meant to go through life alone. Even though the music jumps between metalcore, hyperpop, drum & bass, dubstep, hardstyle, and house, the heart of every song is the same. I wanted to make an album that feels as chaotic as life can be, while still leaving people with hope. If someone walks away feeling a little less alone, a little more understood, or with a little more strength to keep going, then this album accomplished exactly what I set out to do.'

The album opens with another exquisite concoction cooked up between Micah Martin, Kevin Thrasher and Joel Wanasek in the form of 'Slip Away,' blending pop punk hooks, metal riffs, screams and huge bass driven drops it sets the propulsive pace for the record.

'Close To The End' continues this momentum with a massive pop punk anthem coming armed with a huge singalong chorus focused on overcoming inner turmoil. ''Close To The End' is about the conversations we have with ourselves that nobody else hears,' says Micah. 'It's about feeling lost even when life looks like it's finally coming together and learning that surviving isn't the same as living. If this song makes one person feel less alone, then it did what it was meant to do.'

Micah dives into the deep end on the title track with big room dubstep matched by breaks of gentle and honest vocal delivery which, 'came from one of those moments where you're carrying so much inside that you don't even know how to put it into words anymore.'

Micah continues, 'I wrote it as an honest reflection of what it feels like to battle your own mind while still hoping that connection, compassion, and love can pull you back out. It's probably one of the most vulnerable songs on the album because it doesn't pretend to have the answers… it just tells the truth about what it feels like to need someone when you're at your lowest. That is why I chose to name the whole album after this track.'

His blend of rock and electronica is taken further on 'Mental Frequency,' a blistering drum & bass track combining soaring melodies, crushing guitars and relentless energy, while the page is flipped again on 'I Need A Vacation,' a dark and heavy dubstep track, 'about pushing through burnout, refusing to let setbacks define you, and choosing resilience even when you're exhausted.'

Micah teams up with rising Houston rapper Hyro The Hero on the powerful nu metal track 'Finally Home,' while he makes a jubilant trans-Atlantic connection with UK EDM producer Flux Pavilion on the bright and bouncy 'Never Meant,' which rides high in the euphoric joy of the importance of relationships.

The album closes in signature Micah Martin genre-blending style with an emotive country-laced ballad 'Holy Ground.' 'It was inspired by one of the darkest nights of my life,' says Micah. 'I reached a breaking point and came face-to-face with the realization that I still wanted to live.'

ALL I NEED is a cover-to-cover representation of Micah Martin, reflecting the punk, rock and metal worlds he came up in while bridging to his new world of electronic bass music, creating a unique soundscape in which he reigns supreme.

ALL I NEED Track Listing

Slip Away

Close To The End

All I Need

Thrown Away

Had Enough

Tomorrow's Over (feat. HIGHSOCIETY)

I Need It

Burn Them All (feat. OddKidOut)

Nothing I Feel

Mental Frequency

I Need A Vacation

Finally Home (feat. Hyro The Hero)

VHS

Outta My Head

Your Eyes

Never Meant (feat. Flux Pavilion)

Holy Ground

About Micah Martin

Micah Martin has spent the last decade doing something few artists manage: moving credibly between the biggest names in electronic bass music and the punk rock and metal scenes he came up in. He first made his name fronting rock band The Zealots, which he formed in 2014 in the Quad Cities between Iowa and Illinois and took on the road opening for acts like I Prevail, Memphis May Fire, Pop Evil, Theory of a Deadman and Drowning Pool. When the pandemic brought the band to a close in 2020, Micah channelled his rock-honed voice into electronic music.

Over the past ten years, that voice has become an unmistakable force in the scene, featured on collaborations with SLANDER, Zomboy, Kayzo, PhaseOne, Rebelion and Sub Zero Project, and carried to stages including Red Rocks, The Hollywood Palladium, The Gorge, EDC Las Vegas and Orlando, and Lost Lands.

Today, Micah is a daily host on Insomniac Radio, anchoring its bass-focused IMPACT channel and BASSRUSH Radio since the platform launched at EDC Las Vegas 2025. He has also stepped out as a DJ in his own right. After learning the craft in 2024, Micah took his first official gigs supporting RIOT on their 2025 'The Machine Tour' - including Grave Rave shows with Emo Nite in Dallas and at Academy LA, and a Montreal date with Loud x Clear - before supporting yetep on his 2026 album tour. He has since performed at Escapade Music Festival in Ottawa and a headline NYC debut at Brooklyn Meadows with ULTRA DNB just recently.

His debut rock EP, MICAH MARTIN - featuring AJ of The Dangerous Summer and TJ Minor - marked the start of his own artist era, fusing soaring guitars and anthemic hooks with emotional storytelling. Now, with debut album ALL I NEED on the way, Micah is bringing both halves of his story together at full volume.

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