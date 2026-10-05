EXTREME THING SPORTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL Reveals 20-Band Lineup
Four stages will feature ska, punk, hardcore and heavy music across the festival at Desert Breeze Event Center in Las Vegas.
The Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival, presented by Findlay Automotive Group, has announced its full 20-band lineup for its 25th Anniversary, with more than 20 bands set to take over four stages for one day at Desert Breeze Event Center on Saturday, March 20, 2027. The festival is headlined by The Interrupters, The Ghost Inside, The Aquabats and Escape the Fate, with festival favorites Molotov Solution, Aurorawave and The Higher also returning to the stage.
'When we decided to bring back Extreme Thing, we knew we had to go cater to two different generations, and this delivers,' said Brian Saliba, founder and creator of Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival. 'We have four stages covering the range of music Extreme Thing was known for, along with newer bands for a new generation of fans. It's 25 years in the making, and we're pumped to bring it back.'
The Smile Stage brings the ska and punk energy, with The Interrupters closing out the night alongside The Aquabats and The Casualties. Extreme Thing alums Voodoo Glow Skulls and Slow Gherkin make their return, while Roman Candle and Mexican Slum Rats kick off the day.
The Beer Zombies Stage turns up the volume with the return of The Ghost Inside and Las Vegas' own Escape the Fate, who first performed at Extreme Thing early in the band's career. Carnifex, Bleeding Through, Left to Suffer, Evergreen Terrace and Wristmeetrazor round out a stage packed with hardcore and heavy music.
The 601 Fremont Stage brings another dose of heavy music, led by Las Vegas' Molotov Solution. The lineup mixes things up throughout the day with Aurorawave, Vegas-born The Higher, Lady Radiator and The Dollheads.
The Rockstars of Tomorrow Stage will host local up-and-coming acts from the Battle of the Fans competition set to take place in the coming months leading up to Extreme Thing.
Beyond the music, the 2027 festival will bring back the action and experiences that made Extreme Thing a Las Vegas favorite, Freak Show Wrestling, Extreme Carnival, interactive fan experiences, lifestyle vendors, a food court and more.
Event Details
Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival will return Saturday, March 20, 2027, at the Desert Breeze Event Center at 8455 Kids Zone Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89117.
Tickets for Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival are available at ExtremeThingLV.com beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5. Ticket options include:
General Admission - $59.99 plus tax and fees
GA Ticket & Merch Package – Start at $75 plus tax and fees and include one general admission ticket, plus one limited-edition 25th Anniversary t-shirt and one 18x24 commemorative poster.
VIP Ticket & Merch Package - $199 plus tax and fees and include one VIP ticket with access to restricted VIP area, upgraded restrooms, shade area with seating, food vendors and bar, plus one limited-edition 25th Anniversary t-shirt and one 18x24 commemorative.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit extremethinglv.com.
About Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival
For 25 years, Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival has been part of the soundtrack of Las Vegas. What started in 2001, quickly grew into one of Southern Nevada's most anticipated annual music and action sports festivals - a place where punk, rock, hardcore, metal, music and action sports collided for one unforgettable day. Over the years, Extreme Thing brought together some of the biggest names in music alongside emerging artists, local bands, BMX, skateboarding, extreme sports, lifestyle brands and thousands of fans who came to be part of something that was uniquely Vegas.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...