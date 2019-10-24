Sarah Jaffe's NYC 'SMUT' EP Release Show Will Be Oct. 26

Following the release of her brand new EP SMUT - out this Friday, October 25th - Sarah Jaffe will play a special EP release show at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, NY on October 26th with support from Raia Was. This is Jaffe's first NYC headline show in over two years, as she was last in town touring in support of her critically acclaimed 2017 LP - Bad Baby.

The 7-song recording follows the July 19th release of Sarah Jaffe's companion EPs This is Better Pt.1 & This is Better Pt. 2, which ultimately saw her embrace the grieving process of an intense heartbreak. SMUT on the other hand, was born from the newfound freedom, confidence, and self-exploration Jaffe found at the hands of being single.

The writing of the two "This is Better" EPs was DEEPLY cathartic for me. Outside of my family and my friends, creating in the studio with (producer) Aaron Kelley and writing those songs propelled me to the light at the end of the tunnel. Before those eps came out, I found myself, once again, in a very different head space.

I was having a lot of fun being single again. I hadn't been single since my mid-twenties. I was traveling a lot. I was living alone for the first time in my adult life. "SMUT" is another group of songs that were written to capture this time. - Sarah Jaffe

Watch a preview of the EP below.

SMUT Track Listing



1. "SMUT"

2. "Small Talk"

3. "One Hit One Wonder"

4. "Aaron CLiX"

5. "All My Friends Are Pretty"

6. "OMO"

7. "Important"





