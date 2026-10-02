Sarah Hardwig Releases Country Breakup Anthem YOU LIED

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Country artist Sarah Hardwig has released new single 'You Lied,' now available on all digital streaming platforms. The single can be found here.

Nashville singer-songwriter Sarah Hardwig is bringing her sharp country songwriting and undeniable stage presence to a new chapter with 'You Lied,' her latest single. Following her national television debut on America's Got Talent Season 21, where she performed Lainey Wilson's 'Heart Like a Truck' and earned four yes votes from the judges, Hardwig is stepping into the spotlight with a fiery breakup anthem that pairs early 2000s country attitude with a fresh perspective.

'You Lied' opens with Hardwig looking back at the warning signs she missed: 'I should've seen all the red flags in front of me / I never thought you would leave me or ever cheat.' But she quickly shifts from disappointment to independence, making it clear she has no interest in mourning the relationship: 'No, I don't miss all the attention that you never gave / Cause like you, I can find someone to take your place.'

The chorus is where Hardwig's sharpest writing comes into focus, using the language of magic and deception to describe a relationship built on lies: 'I know all the tricks and the sleight-of-hand / But there's no illusion when I find a better man.' She follows it with one of the song's strongest turns: 'I saw you as a shining light, but you were blinding bright / Thought you had nothing to hide / Truth is you lied.' The contrast captures the realization at the heart of the song — what once looked like something worth holding onto was actually hiding the truth in plain sight.

That confidence carries into the second verse, where Hardwig refuses to let gossip or the end of the relationship define her. 'You're just a fairytale that can't tell real from fantasy / You treat me like a princess, but I'm the queen,' she sings, flipping the familiar fairytale imagery into a declaration of self-worth.

The song's bridge drops any remaining restraint, delivering a blunt final word to the ex with, 'I hate your lifestyle, fake smile, you can go to hell / Yeah you can get wrecked, dropped dead, keep you on the shelf.' It sets up the final chorus, bringing the song back to its central realization: 'Thought you had nothing to hide / Truth is you lied.'

About Sarah Hardwig

The release of 'You Lied' arrives as Hardwig continues building momentum following her America's Got Talent appearance, which introduced her artistry to a national audience. A graduate of Belmont University's songwriting program, Hardwig has spent the past several years establishing herself as a performer and songwriter in Nashville. She has performed the National Anthem more than 350 times, including at the 2022 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium, and has appeared at the Bluebird Cafe, the Listening Room Cafe, and other Nashville venues.

Hardwig won the 2023 Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase and has received Danny Awards recognizing musicians with disabilities. She has shared stages with LOCASH, Charles Kelley of Lady A, Lauren Alaina, and Steven Tyler, with whom she performed a duet that went viral online. In 2024, she made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

With 'You Lied,' Hardwig follows her America's Got Talent moment with a release that puts her personality and songwriting front and center. Equal parts fiery, playful, and self-assured, the song gives Hardwig a chance to show exactly what she brings to Nashville's country scene.

Credits

Written by Sarah Hardwig & Bridget Marie

Production by Tyler Cain

Mixing by David Leonard

Album art by Heart Songs Music Group

Photo Credit: ATOMIC BLONDE COLLECTIVE



Photo Credit: ATOMIC BLONDE COLLECTIVE

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