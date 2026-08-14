Photos: Sarah Hardwig, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Standout, Releases BREAKING AWAY

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Nashville country singer-songwriter Sarah Hardwig has released a new single, BREAKING AWAY, now available on all digital streaming platforms. The song arrives following Hardwig's AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Season 21 audition, where she earned four yes votes and a standing ovation from the judges' panel after performing Lainey Wilson's Heart Like a Truck.

Photo Credit: Atomic Blonde Collective





Hardwig introduced herself to millions of viewers with an emotional performance of Lainey Wilson's 'Heart Like a Truck,' earning widespread praise from all four judges. Howie Mandel called her performance 'beautiful and heartwarming' and described Sarah as 'the epitome of resilience.' Mel B praised her vocal control, while Sofia Vergara told Sarah, 'I wouldn't change a thing,' adding that everyone was going to fall in love with her. Simon Cowell called the audition 'really, really good' and told her she has a 'natural gift.' All four judges ultimately voted yes, sending Hardwig through to the next round. Lainey Wilson even gave her a nod on social media, praising Sarah's performance of her song.

The moment was especially meaningful given Sarah's extraordinary journey. Born blind after being diagnosed at just five months old with Leber's Congenital Amaurosis (LCA), she has never allowed her diagnosis to define her. Instead, she has transformed her experiences into music, building a career as a powerhouse vocalist, heartfelt songwriter, and inspiring performer whose story reflects resilience, independence, and determination.

Hardwig's career extends well beyond the America's Got Talent stage. A graduate of Belmont University's songwriting program, Sarah has developed her craft as a singer-songwriter with a distinctive voice, heartfelt storytelling, and a passion for connecting with audiences through her music.

Sarah is also an accomplished National Anthem singer, having performed the anthem more than 400 times, including at the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. She has shared the stage with artists including LOCASH, Charles Kelley of Lady A, and Lauren Alaina, and has performed at some of Nashville's most recognized venues, including the Bluebird Cafe, the Listening Room Cafe, The Local, and Live Oak, as well as the Island Hopper Songwriting Festival in Florida.

Her songwriting and artistry have earned recognition through the Tennessee Songwriters Showcase, The Acoustic Guitar Project at the Country Music Hall of Fame, multiple Josie Award nominations, and a Danny Award honoring musicians with disabilities. She has also performed for No Barriers USA and has brought her original music to audiences in Nashville, Florida, Colorado, New York City, and beyond.

In 2024, Hardwig achieved a lifelong dream when she made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

Together, these experiences have shaped Sarah into an artist who brings both musical skill and lived experience to everything she does. Now, Hardwig turns that hard-earned resilience toward her own music with 'Breaking Away.' From its opening guitar swell, the track establishes a determined and unapologetic tone, blending gritty country-rock production with fearless storytelling and powerhouse vocals. The song captures the moment when looking ahead becomes more powerful than looking back.

Hardwig explains, 'I was inspired to write this song when I was getting ready to graduate high school. I wanted to face the future head-on and with love and grace toward myself. Breaking away is my way of life. Challenges do not define who we are, and how you handle them is what defines your identity.'

With a major television moment behind her, a Grand Ole Opry performance already on her résumé, more than 400 National Anthem performances, and a growing catalog of original music, Sarah Hardwig is proving that her story is about far more than overcoming obstacles. She is an artist with something to say, a distinctive voice to deliver it, and the determination to keep moving forward.

'Breaking Away' marks a new chapter for Hardwig, one that finds her taking everything she has overcome and turning it into an empowering country-rock anthem about independence, resilience, and owning her future.

Credits

Written by Sarah Hardwig

Production by Tyler Cain

Mixing by David Leonard

Hardwig, who was born blind after being diagnosed at five months old with Leber's Congenital Amaurosis, is a graduate of Belmont University's songwriting program. She has performed the national anthem more than 400 times, including at the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium, and has shared stages with LOCASH, Charles Kelley of Lady A, and Lauren Alaina at venues including the Bluebird Cafe and the Island Hopper Songwriting Festival.



Photo Credit: Atomic Blonde Collective

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