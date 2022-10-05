Sara Bareilles to Perform Benefit Concert at the Capitol Theatre In Port Chester, NY Tomorrow

The Pace Women's Justice Center (PWJC) kicks off October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by commemorating three decades of protecting thousands of women and children with its Raising the Bar Benefit Concert at The Capitol Theatre on Thursday, October 6th, at 8:00 PM.

The full length concert is exclusively performed by Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, who recently completed an eight-week engagement of the fantasy musical, "Into The Woods" on Broadway. Sara's self-described "piano based pop soul" and powerful lyrics give voice to the difficult journey from victim to survivor for PWJC's clients.

"It is thrilling to have Sara Bareilles collaborate on our benefit concert to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence," states Cindy Kanusher, Executive Director for PWJC. "At a time when the rights of so many are being challenged it is imperative to continue our work, protecting the rights of women and victims of abuse."

Each October the nonprofit honors an individual who has dedicated themselves to supporting the PWJC mission and its clients with a Making a Difference Award. This year, PWJC selected as its honoree, at the fundraising concert, Pam Kaufman, President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences at Paramount Global. Pam has been a devoted advocate as Advisory Board member for over 5 years, generously lending her professional insight and compassion for the social justice challenges our clients face.

"I am profoundly moved by the life-saving work of the Pace Women's Justice Center," said Kaufman. "Cindy Kanusher and the team at PWJC have dedicated their lives to provide support and counsel to domestic abuse victims in their greatest time of need. I am humbled to be recognized by PWJC and honored to support this important organization."

The fundraising event's title, Raising the Bar Benefit Concert, is a nod to PWJC's commitment to increasing access to justice and providing FREE critical legal services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The monies raised will allow PWJC to continue helping their clients on their journeys toward empowerment and healing. For information on individual tickets and sponsorships visit https://law.pace.edu/wjc/pwjc events/benefit-concert.

The Pace Women's Justice Center (PWJC) is a self-funded nonprofit legal center located at Elisabeth Haub School of Law, under the 501(c)(3) status of Pace University. Each year, PWJC provides free legal services to over 3,500 victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse, as well as conducts or participates in over 140 training and outreach events.

Serving Westchester and Putnam Counties, PWJC's mission is to pursue justice for victims and prevent abuse through quality legal services, community partnerships, education, and awareness. With an experienced staff and a team of dedicated volunteers, including attorneys, other professionals, and students, PWJC has built an effective, coordinated community response to interpersonal violence.

Designed by celebrated architect Thomas Lamb in 1926 and listed in The National Register of Historic Places, The Capitol Theatre is located 30 miles from NYC, accessible via I-95 and the Port Chester Metro-North train station.

The 2,000-capacity theater, known as "the original rock palace," showcased legends such as Traffic, the Grateful Dead, Black Sabbath, Chuck Berry, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones. Jerry Garcia called it one of his two favorite venues in the USA.

In 2012, The Capitol Theatre underwent a major renovation under the guidance of music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro. Since then, it has hosted major performers including Bob Dylan, Phil Lesh, Ringo Starr, Joan Baez, Skrillex, Bonnie Raitt, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, The Strokes, Tom Petty, Cyndi Lauper, and Willie Nelson, as well as comedians like Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer. The New York Times raves: "A rock theater that looks and sounds as good as the Capitol is something to celebrate."

The Capitol's inner-sanctum bar and music club, Garcia's, was named for Jerry Garcia in partnership with his family. A venue of its own, Garcia's showcases local artists and nationally touring acts across the musical spectrum.