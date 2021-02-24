Sandye Taylor Joins BMI As Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) today announced that Sandye Taylor is joining the company as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. She will report to BMI President & CEO Mike O'Neill and will be a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team. Taylor's first day at BMI will be March 8th.

Taylor will be responsible for leading BMI's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. She will work closely with the company's senior management team to support BMI's Core Values, build on BMI's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace, and guide an equitable approach to attracting, retaining, and advancing diverse talent. She will also spearhead BMI's community engagement initiatives.

Said O'Neill, "I am excited to welcome Sandye to BMI and to work closely with her as we continue to further our efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion and incorporate them into all aspects of our business. Throughout her career, Sandye has demonstrated the ability to successfully convert strategy into concrete action, and her leadership, perspective and experience will be invaluable as we continue down this critical path, always recognizing that there is more work to do."

Taylor added, "I am thrilled to join the BMI team as they continue their journey of cultivating an inclusive workplace where every employee feels valued and empowered. I look forward to helping facilitate a culture of belonging and connectivity that enables all team members to meaningfully contribute and gain recognition for their performance. BMI's leadership is committed to continuing DE&I progress, and I am excited to help lead this critically important work."

Taylor joins BMI from Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), where she was the Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion for the Capital Markets group since 2015. In that role, she was responsible for the RBC Capital Markets global diversity and inclusion strategy. Among her many accomplishments she launched and evolved Diversity Leadership Councils, established accountability and progress measures, guided the creation of recruiting programs to target diverse undergraduate and graduate candidates, developed relationships with key external partners and led multiple advocacy and learning programs across the organization.

Prior to RBC Capital Markets, Taylor worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) where she was Senior Vice President, Head of D&I for Global Wealth & Investment Management and Global Banking & Markets. She worked closely with the senior business teams and various HR functions to help foster an institutional culture of inclusive leadership, empowering BAML to attract, retain and advance talent from diverse backgrounds. During her 12 years at BAML, she held a number of Diversity and Inclusion roles of increasing responsibility, including Head of Supplier Diversity for Merrill Lynch. Among her accomplishments, she established goals, metrics and accountability measures to advance and monitor D&I achievements and developed key practices and external relationships to attract and retain diverse talent at all levels of the organization.

In prior roles, Taylor also practiced law in public service and private law firms.

Taylor holds her Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland at College Park.