Sander van Doorn Releases Rework of Praga Khan's 2000 Hit 'Breakfast In Vegas'

Sander van Doorn is back this year with an updated new take on venerated musician Praga Khan's masterpiece 'Breakfast in Vegas'. The hard-hitting, acid-laden song was initially released as the first track on his album 'Twenty First Century Skin' back in 2000, and has held up over the years as his 2nd most-streamed song via Spotify to-date.

The latest tune to come from Sander directly follows up 'Raindrops' with Chacel, Macon, and SELVA from earlier last month. Out now via his very-own imprint Doorn Records, 'Breakfast in Vegas' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The newly-reimagined track begins with a pulsating bass, quickly followed by entrancing production sensibilities. A four-on-the-floor beat is introduced, paired perfectly alongside the propelling rhythm and heady ambiance. Pivoting stylistically, Sander maintains the same hard-hitting acid flair present in the source material whilst adding a newfound techno quality that serves as a perfect addition to the tune.

Praga Khan's textured vocal hypnotizes and lulls the listener throughout its entirety, lending yet another atmospheric element to the rapturous sonic endeavor. In all, the new take on 'Breakfast in Vegas' is a monumental release that nostalgically harkens back to the rave days of the early 2000s.

Listen to the new single here: