San Fermin Covers Carly Rae Jepson's 'Run Away With Me'

Brooklyn-based art pop project SAN FERMIN today share an acoustic cover of CARLY RAE JEPSEN's hit single "Run Away with Me." Reinterpreted by bandleader Ellis Ludwig-Leone, San Fermin's cover finds vocalists Claire Wellin and Karlie Bruce harmonizing for a warmly emotive take on the Emotionclassic.

Of the track, San Fermin's Ellis Ludwig-Leone says, "Carly Rae's version is a perfect party song, with that synth lead and four on the floor bass drum, so we went the other way with it. The lyrics are actually pretty intimate and lend themselves well to a quieter version. It was fun for us, as a band with eight members, to do something truly stripped down."

"Run Away with Me" arrives just weeks after the October release of the group's newest album The Cormorant I - available everywhere now. Currently in the midst of their North American tour, San Fermin will continue with headlining dates across the U.S. and Canada before concluding with a hometown finale at New York's Brooklyn Steel on December 6.

SAN FERMIN - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2019

NOVEMBER

1 - Vancouver, BC - VENUE Nightclub

2 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's

3 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

7 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

10 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

13 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

15 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

16 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

17 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater

19 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

20 - Carrboro, NC - The ArtsCenter

22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

DECEMBER

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

San Fermin is the project of Brooklyn-based composer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ellis Ludwig-Leone, who pairs lushly avant-garde arrangements with pop-minded melodies that are brought to life by his bandmates. Formed in 2012 - shortly after Ludwig-Leone completed a job assisting composer Nico Muhly - San Fermin made their debut with a self-titled 2013 release hailed by NPR as "one of the year's most ambitious, evocative, and moving records." With the 2015 release of Jackrabbit and 2017's Belong, San Fermin has garnered extensive critical acclaim, since selling out shows worldwide, appearing at major festivals and opening for the likes St. Vincent, The National, Arctic Monkeys, alt-J and more. Most recently signing to Sony Music Masterworks, San Fermin usher in a new chapter with the release of The Cormorant I, the first of an eventual two-part project encompassing the scope of their new trajectory.





