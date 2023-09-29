Sam Grow Shares New Single 'Had It For A While'

His next full-length album expected to be released in early 2024.

Sep. 29, 2023

Sam Grow Shares New Single 'Had It For A While'

Country music songsmith Sam Grow brings in the bonfire season with his latest track, “Had It For A While,” available now via Average Joes Entertainment. Grow, who has amassed over 120 million streams across his vast discography, continues to gear up for his next full-length album expected to be released in early 2024.

“It's bonfire season, baby,” shares Grow via his Instagram. “I had to give y'all a little country song to turn up to while you're out there sipping on something and watching the wood burn.”

Co-written with Alexandria Corn, Blake Wood, and produced by Grow himself, the single paints a vivid picture of close-knit community that cherishes the small moments, celebrating the Southern way of life and conveying a sense of pride in his cultural heritage.

“Had It For A While” is now available for purchase and stream on all major digital platforms!

For more information on Sam Grow, visit his website and follow his social media channels linked below. 

 

About Sam Grow:

After the breakout success of his first studio album, 2019's Love and Whiskey, a lot has changed for Average Joes Entertainment star Sam Grow. That milestone project followed years of grinding work, writing his own tunes, booking his own shows, and recording his own EPs … but it was all rewarded.

Love and Whiskey hit number one on iTunes' Country Albums chart – doing so with zero radio airplay – and since then he's only poured more gas on the fire. Grow's 2020 single “Song About You” burned red hot, pulling in over 41 million streams and getting named one of Spotify's “Best Country Songs” in the process.

Later that year, due to the global COVID pandemic, Grow pioneered the Backyards & Bonfires Tour, where he traveled to fans' backyards all across the country for intimate performances. In 2021, Sam released his second full-length studio album, This Town, a fan-favorite earning over 74 million streams worldwide.

Grow's latest album, Manchester, was released on Friday, October 21st via Average Joes Entertainment. The album pays homage to his new community through gracious melodies and vivid storytelling. “Manchester, TN is where I live and I've fallen in love with the people and the peace that I've found in this new little hometown of mine. I'm so proud of this album and I hope my community here is, too."



