Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Sam Burton Releases FAIRWEATHER FRIEND; UK/EU Tour With WIDOWSPEAK Kicks Off Nov 12
Burton will perform fall dates with Aldous Harding before heading overseas and returning to Los Angeles and San Francisco for West Coast headline shows.
Sam Burton has released his third solo album, Fairweather Friend, via Captured Tracks. Following a run of North American tour shows this fall with Aldous Harding, Burton will set out on a tour of the EU and UK this November with Widowspeak and return to his home of Los Angeles for a December 3 headline show at Zebulon and another show in San Francisco on December 5. Tickets are on sale now.
Fairweather Friend sees the Palestinian-American musician at his most confident and self assured. Earlier singles 'Free Again,' 'I'm A Stranger' (produced by Jonathan Wilson), and 'Fairweather Friend' have been featured on Rolling Stone's Songs You Need to Know columns and have seen acclaim at Billboard, Earmilk, Austin Town Hall, Buzzbands LA, Saving Country Music and more.
Fairweather Friend began in the wake of a bad car accident while on tour with the band Burton was in during and post-pandemic. He and his bandmates were lucky to be alive. Struggling with guilt—Burton had been driving at the time, though the accident wasn't his fault—they bonded through a process of healing together; he was moved by and deeply grateful for their love and support. Then the project split. Some relationships ended, others started, and Burton left for a series of tours playing solo, stripped-down sets for bigger audiences. Back in Los Angeles, he began writing again.
Burton, who records all his songs live, first returned to the studio with Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Conor Oberst), who also produced Burton's last record Dear Departed. When they'd finished, he wanted to try cutting a few of the songs again. Since Wilson was already busy with other projects, Burton and his bandmates went into his drummer Pierce Gibson's studio, Recorders, in Echo Park. The portion of the record they cut there was directed and arranged by Burton and the band, done without a producer in the communal spirit of connection and love that had bonded the band together in the first place. When the record was finished, Burton says for him, a cycle felt like it had completed; a new one could begin.
Sam Burton writes, essentially, folk music, but to limit him to the genre doesn't feel like it does justice to his work —his depth places him in the legacy of singer-songwriter acts like Fred Neil, Bob Dylan, Nick Drake, Leonard Cohen. Musically, lyrically, and spiritually, he finds an edge in his songwriting that shows he's willing to fall: accepting some losses as irretrievable, and relentlessly, almost compulsively, pursuing his destiny, no matter how lonely the pursuit can be.
'I'm really just doing this because I have a compulsion to do it. And I have found wholeness—or something that felt like wholeness—doing it my whole life.'
Fairweather Friend Tracklisting
Lilac Man
Tomorrow Takes A Dream To Find
Picture People
Before Waking
Light Gone Away
Start Over
Do You Still Know Your Man
North American Tour Dates
12/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
12/5 - San Francisco, CA - Make-Out Room
UK Tour Dates
11/12 – Leeds, UK - Brundenell Social Club ^
11/13 – Dublin, IE - Workmans Club ^
11/15 – Glasgow, UK - The Rum Shack ^
11/16 – Manchester, UK - YES (Pink Room) ^
11/17 – London, UK - Scala ^
11/18 – Lile, FR - La Bulle ^
11/19 – Paris, FR - LePopUp! ^
* supporting Aldous Harding
^ supporting Widowspeak
Photo Credit: Matt Allen | download high-res
Photo Credit: Matt Allen | download high-res
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