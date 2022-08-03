Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Safiyah Hernandez Releases 'Skateboard' Single

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Aug. 3, 2022  

15-year-old newcomer Safiyah Hernandez has released "Skateboard" via BMG/Young Forever. The groovy bedroom pop track follows her moody and intimate debut single "9pm."

Safiyah has found songwriting as a form of catharsis in dealing with the overwhelming grief, loss, and confusion that is the current state of the world. "Skateboard" gives a closer look at how Safiyah deals with the stressors of the present social and political climates; skateboarding, music, and friends.

The track is somewhat of a companion to "9pm" which asks how the world can move on so quickly from acts of violence and crisis. Safiyah crafts a refreshingly compelling narrative that examines the disorientating task of trying to find yourself among the chaos through her music.

"I wrote 'Skateboard' with my producer Stari during a difficult period of time. I was skating a lot and music was a way to clear my head," shares Safiyah. "I was going on drives with my dad and he was playing all his favorite 80s hip hop albums. It was East Coast stuff like A Tribe Called Quest and KRS-One. I felt a release of all this negative energy whenever I heard this music or skated and that's what influenced the creation of this song."

Watch the new music video here:



