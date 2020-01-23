Sadler Vaden Shares New Single 'Golden Child'

Sadler Vaden is set to return with Anybody Out There? on March 6, 2020 via Dirty Mag Records / Thirty Tigers. The highly anticipated follow-up to his 2016 self-titled debut, Anybody Out There? was self-produced by Vaden, engineered by multi-platinum producer Paul Ebersold, and mastered by Grammy Award-winner Richard Dodd. It sees the acclaimed instrumentalist at his most adventurous with melody-driven tracks backed by supersized electric guitar and hook-savvy songwriting that deals with the challenges of creating a true human connection in a technology-obsessed world. Featured within the 10-song set are co-writes with Aaron Lee Tasjan ("Peace + Harmony") and fellow guitarist Audley Freed ("Anybody Out There?").

Today, album standout "Golden Child" is premiering exclusively at The Boot ahead of its worldwide digital release tomorrow. Opening with an "instantly catchy guitar riff," the track features fellow 400 Unit member Denny DeBorja on a Wurlitzer electronic piano and can be heard now HERE. Of writing the song, Vaden offered, "I chose to write about this person who's been very privileged, who's had that kind of upbringing, but is trying to exist as a person, who wants you to know he or she doesn't have everything." In addition to sharing the new single, Vaden has announced a string of tour dates to follow his hometown album release show at Nashville's Mercy Lounge on March 7 with more to be added soon. Please see below for full tour details.

Vaden recently spoke with Billboard Magazine about the forthcoming album, saying, "I wanted to take a little more of a deeper dive into my songwriting with this particular record, my awareness of what's going on around me in the world as I see it. I'm going into my mid-30s. A lot of it just seeps in naturally, but with everything that's going on in our culture and our society there were some things I felt like I wanted to say." The interview appeared alongside the record's lead single, "Next To You," which Rolling Stone Country called "an uptempo road-warrior lament that finds the singer longing for past love." American Songwriter added, "'Next to You' offers a sound more similar to mid-90s Gin Blossoms tracks than modern country and has a vibe that could be a summer road trip staple."

A professional musician since the age of 18, Vaden has spent the better part of two decades on stage, on the road, and in the recording studio lending his unique rock & roll approach to highly-revered bands, up-and-coming acts, and solo albums like the forthcoming Anybody Out There? As a teenager in North Myrtle Beach and the outskirts of Charleston, SC, he began attracting attention as the frontman of a locally-beloved rock & roll power trio named Leslie. The band shared shows with headliners like Drivin' N Cryin' and Jason Isbell, both of whom later recruited Vaden to join their own lineups. During his time with Drivin' N Cryin', he produced the band's series of Songs... EPs while also playing lead guitar on crowd favorites like "Fly Me Courageous" and "Straight to Hell." He left the group for Isbell's band in 2013, shortly before Isbell's career-shifting album Southeastern hit stores, and has remained an integral member of the group ever since, lending his vocal harmonies and song-serving guitar fretwork to Grammy-winning albums like Something More Than Free and The Nashville Sound. Meanwhile, he has also continued releasing his own material, including his 2016 self-titled debut full-length and standalone singles like "Monster," the latter of which was hailed by Rolling Stone as a "T. Rex-evoking jam [that] doubles as a commentary on the U.S.'s negative political and social climate."

Anybody Out There? is due out March 6, 2020 via Dirty Mag Records / Thirty Tigers and can be pre-ordered now HERE.

Anybody Out There? Track Listing:

1. Next to You

2. Don't Worry

3. Golden Child

4. Anybody Out There?

5. Curtain Call

6. Modern Times

7. Peace + Harmony

8. Good Man

9. Be Here, Right Now

10. Tried and True

Sadler Vaden On Tour (More Dates TBA):

March 7 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge*

March 19 - Charleston, SC @ Pour House

March 21 - Columbia, SC @ St. Pat's in Five Points

April 11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

*with support from Morgan Wade

Photo credit: Bridgette Aikens





