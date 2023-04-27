Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sabrina Kennedy Releases New Single 'Puritan'

Her forthcoming debut EP Wheel Of The Year will be out May 25.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Sabrina Kennedy has released the brand new single 'Puritan', taken from her forthcoming debut EP Wheel Of The Year out May 25th and available to pre-save here.

"You can burn me at the stake like a Puritan," announces Sabrina in the opening line of the dark R&B laced pop song. It's a powerful statement about the lengths she's willing to go to defend the right to be herself.

"This song is an anthem and answer to my ancestors' prayers," says Sabrina about the song. "It is honouring those that came before me who were burnt at the stake and crucified for being powerful and different. It is the sacred rage that has been under the surface for centuries. It is about rising from the ashes and using that power for radical change."

Witchcraft pulsates through Sabrina's psyche, her life and music. However, her identification as a witch has little to do with casting spells and issuing curses. In fact, it sees Sabrina celebrating the divine feminine and connection with natural and spiritual worlds.

Based in London, the Boston-born singer made many visits to nearby Salem throughout her childhood, which introduced her to all manner of alternative belief systems, as well as being "a place with a very peculiar energy" that she picked up on from an early age. Paganism, with its close connection to the power of mother nature, also held an attraction, as did tarot card reading.

Her forthcoming four-song debut EP Wheel Of The Year is a glimpse into Sabrina's life living through the Wiccan calendar of the same name, which pre-dates our own. Journeying through the different seasons of her life, Wheel Of The Year showcases her artistic versatility which proves a force to be reckoned with.

'Puritan' opens the EP, evoking the spring equinox and its former ritual sacrifices that pre-dated Easter. This is followed by the bold pop rock track and previous single 'Magic & Mayhem', set with all the exuberance and energy of summer solstice delivering spellbinding melodies and magnetic hooks.

'Red Wine' represents the autumn equinox and Halloween in a reflective, sultry moment featuring eerie trap beats and empowering lyrism among a huge rock crescendo. 'Overflow' completes the EP with an expansive pop ballad evoking a sense of Sia grandeur and represents the winter solstice.

Sabrina's life as a modern-day witch has been captured in an internationally revered and multi-award-winning short film Sabrina Kennedy Witch, Reborn, directed by Maria Shevtsova. The film has won awards with the Royal Society Of Television & Motion Picture, Singapore World Film Carnival, Indiex Film Fest Los Angeles among many others.

Sabrina now marks a defining new chapter in her captivating story with her debut EP Wheel Of The Year, a diverse record reflecting the many different cultures, beliefs and sounds that influence her life and music.



