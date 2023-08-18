Sabrina Carpenter Joins K-Pop Girl Group Fifty Fifty on New Version of Hit Single 'Cupid - Twin Ver.'

Continuing a rapid ascent as one of hottest acts in the world, history-making girl-group FIFTY FIFTY recharge their record-breaking smash “Cupid” with a feature from pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter. Listen to “Cupid Twin Ver.” (ft. Sabrina Carpenter) below!

“Cupid” continues to shatter one benchmark after another. As the fastest K-pop group ever to enter the U.S Billboard Hot 100 chart, FIFTY FIFTY notably garnered a nomination in the category of “Best K-Pop” at the 2023 MTV VMAs for “Cupid.”

The track also smashed the record for longest-charting song by a K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100, logging 20 weeks on the respective chart and peaking at #17. Plus, it has held a spot on the Billboard Global 200 for a staggering 21 weeks and peaked at #2. Not to mention, it currently sits at #7 at Top 40 radio, the highest charting song by a K-pop girl group.

Thus far, “Cupid” has gathered 5.3 billion streams, while the music video surpassed 121 million views. On TikTok, it incited over 17.6 million “creates” with 34.5 billion views.

Earning widespread critical acclaim, Variety noted, “The irresistibly bouncy lament on modern love has grown into a crossover phenomenon,” and Forbes predicted, “The sky’s the limit for ‘Cupid’.” Not to mention, NYLON proclaimed, “This monumental moment is only just the beginning of a hopefully lifelong career for the Korean pop band.”

Last month, FIFTY FIFTY joined the blockbuster soundtrack, Barbie: The Album, with the release of “Barbie Dreams” (feat. Kaliii). The group consists of four visionary artists and performers, Saena, Sio, Aran, and Keena. Now with Warner Records/Warner Music Group Korea, FIFTY FIFTY is poised for worldwide superstardom.