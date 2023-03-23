Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sabina Sciubba Confirms New Album 'Sleeping Dragon'

Sabina Sciubba Confirms New Album 'Sleeping Dragon'

Her upcoming third solo album Sleeping Dragon is set for release June 23.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Singer, composer and actress Sabina Sciubba, founder of the Grammy-nominated Brazilian Girls, confirms and unveils the title of her upcoming third solo album Sleeping Dragon set for release June 23, along with new single and video "Paris Tropical."

"Paris Tropical" is the second single out ahead of the record, following "Adam." Sciubba invited pianist Jason Lindner (David Bowie's Blackstar) to play synth on the track, which she says "illustrates a walk through Paris... a sequence of metaphors describing my impressions of Paris."

"I had been working on this song for some time, but never had recorded a version I was happy with. I had almost lost hope, but something pulled me to it, I wanted to give it another chance, so I asked Jason Lindner to play synth on it," says Sciubba. "We recorded late night at Officina Sonora Bigallo studios in Florence. It was magical: in that moment, Jason incorporated exactly what I had tried to say in the lyrics: an odd juxtaposition of cultural elements which fuse into something new."

The accompanying video, directed by GOLDKIND, illustrates that contrast, with Sciubba dancing through neon-bright renderings of the city's historic sites, accompanied by tropical animals.

"Renaissance paintings, gray zinc roof, etiquette and aloofness, sophistication and classical culture clash with the bright mix of colors and languages, youth, nightlife, social unrest, rage and effervescence," Sciubba recounts.

"The tension between an antique society and their more recent colonial past, the energy and friction which is generated by different cultures cohabiting has always fascinated me. There seems to be an abyss between the one and the other, but somehow it melts into one chaotic abstract painting."

In addition to Lindner, Sciubba gathered a host of collaborators for Sleeping Dragon, including Grammy winning singer and composer Dhani Harrison (The Traveling Wilburys), cowriter Barry Reynolds (Marianne Faithfull, Grace Jones, Brazilian Girls), singer-songwriter Albin de la Simone, and renowned clarinetist Nico Gori.

"I own a book of oracle verses, written by a famous Chinese military statesman and philosopher called Zhughe Liang. Sleeping dragon is his nickname. It's given me some insights over the years," says Sciubba. "Writing music is like painting... you don't know what it's going to be like until it's done. You may have a plan of what you want it to sound like, but it takes on its own life and usually becomes something quite different."

Sciubba found both critical acclaim and a loyal following as founder and lead vocalist/producer of the group Brazilian Girls, a genre-bending, multi-lingual (Sciubba is of German and Italian descent) and internationally beloved outfit that received a Grammy nomination for Best Electronic Record for their 2008 album New York City.

Sciubba went on to release two full-length solo records, Toujours and Force Majeure, in addition to acting alongside Zach Galifianakis in the critically acclaimed series Baskets. "I'm an explorer by nature," Sciubba says. "So after each record, I'm ready to try something new."

Watch the new music video here:




ABBA Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Ring Ring in Multiple Formats Photo
ABBA Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of 'Ring Ring' in Multiple Formats
Reaching record shops in Sweden on March 26, 1973, Ring Ring offered a wealth of great pop tunes. There was, for instance, 'People Need Love,' the very first ABBA single, and 'He Is Your Brother,' a popular number on ABBA’s 1977 tour of Europe and Australia.
Loveless (USA) Announce Debut Australian Tour Photo
Loveless (USA) Announce Debut Australian Tour
Less than three years since forming, vocalist Julian Comeau and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail’s remarkable ascent has seen Loveless make big waves in the US, the band signed to the same management team as Blink-182/Mark Hoppus, Simple Creatures and Hot Milk. Check out the tour dates now!
Brian Dunne Releases New Single Stand Clear Of The Closing Doors Photo
Brian Dunne Releases New Single 'Stand Clear Of The Closing Doors'
Working with producer Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, Of Montreal) in Athens, he fleshed the tracks out with analog synthesizers and reverb-drenched guitars, taking cues from Jonathan Richman, The Pretenders, Dire Straits, and Tunnel of Love-era Springsteen to cast a warm, cinematic haze over the whole thing.
Wonky Tonk’s Mister Peabody Strikes Again For Appalachian Farmers Photo
Wonky Tonk’s 'Mister Peabody Strikes Again' For Appalachian Farmers
“Mister Peabody Strikes Again,” by singer/songwriter Wonky Tonk, first appeared on the 2011 album Music for the Mountains 2, a regional compilation album and concert involving multiple artists, which raised money to oppose mountaintop coal mining.

From This Author - Michael Major


Exclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse AwardsExclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse Awards
March 23, 2023

This year’s honorees are Arianna Bocco, Danielle Brooks, Deborah Chow, Maria Hinojosa, Sandra Lee, Freida Pinto, Lauren Ridloff, Sharon Stone, and Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences President Janet Yang.  David Yurman, America’s foremost luxury jewelry brand, has designed and provided this year’s Muse Award statues for honorees.
Review Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to HuluReview Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to Hulu
March 23, 2023

'Up Here,' the new musical series hailing from Steven Levenson (“tick, tick...BOOM!'), Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen”), will premiere on Hulu this weekend. Ahead of the series premiere, check out what critics thought of Up Here now!
Photo: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating ChartPhoto: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating Chart
March 23, 2023

Find out where Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be seated for the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion for Vanderpump Rules. Check out the photo of the seating chart now!
Exclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD ClipExclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD Clip
March 23, 2023

Broadway favorites Jeremy Jordan and Casey Likes are hitting the big screen in the new film Spinning Gold. Watch an exclusive video clip from the film now, featuring Jordan as Neil Bogart, the found of Casablanca Records, and Likes as KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons.
The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'
March 23, 2023

‘Stone Cold Killer’ is a gnarled roadhouse rocker written about guitarist Dan Taylor’s new kitten “that beautiful thing kills everything”, the humorous accompanying video portrays a retro crime caper as the band are hunted by the menacing feline felon. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
share