SYMETRIA Release New EP ALL OR NOTHING via Curtain Call Records

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Hard rock/metal band SYMETRIA are turning the page on their next chapter with the release of their new EP, All or Nothing, out now via Curtain Call Records. The three-song release features the previously released singles 'The Game' and 'XIII,' along with the EP's title track, 'All or Nothing.'

'The Game is really about the two games of life,' explains the band. 'The finite game is one you can play to win, and then it's over. The infinite game is different. It's played so that existence can continue and future generations have a game left to play. If not enough people are participating in that infinite game, everything eventually falls apart, and there are no games left to play at all.'

Following the overwhelmingly positive response to 'The Game,' Symetria continued building momentum with the release of 'XIII,' giving fans another glimpse into the band's evolving sound and setting the stage for the complete All or Nothing EP.

'XIII' (Thirteen) finds Symetria pushing their sound forward while maintaining the raw energy and musicianship that have defined the band throughout their journey. The track weaves together intricate melodies, driving rhythms, powerful instrumentation, and an engaging lyrical presentation, delivering a dynamic hard rock/metal experience built for both the headphones and the live stage.

''XIII' isn't just a song, it's a celebration, a gift, a tribute if you will to all the bands and artists who paved the way for heavy music from the beginning. We, as a band, don't do covers. We write music. When the idea of paying tribute or homage to our predecessors came along it was never about who's song to cover, or what band to tribute. That's not our style. We're artists. We create. So we decided to pay tribute to those who we look up to, thank them for what they did, who they are, the risks they took, and the music they created that inspired us and so many others to start out on this journey in music for ourselves by writing a song about it. Honestly, what better way is there to truly pay tribute to a legend than to write a song about them, about the music, and maybe a little bit about what it meant to us. A song that will live forever in tribute to them just as the music they created will,' shares the band.

''All or Nothing' is a revolution song. From there make of it what you will. Take a look around yourself at the world right now, we are literally standing in the shadow of the next 'All or Nothing' moment in history, and it's gaining on us fast. It seems like every-time you turn around anymore the world is changing the rules on you, changing the terms of the dream, changing the cost of freedom and what it actually means.'

There will be a full production video for 'All or Nothing' coming later this year.

Recorded at SoundMine Studio in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, All or Nothing was produced and mixed by producer Dan Malsch, whose production brings added depth, power, dynamics, and expansive sonic character to Symetria's latest material. The result is a release that captures the band's hard-hitting approach while showcasing their continued growth as songwriters and performers.

The release marks a significant milestone for Symetria, who are celebrating 10 years of creating music, performing live, and evolving their sound. A decade into their journey, the band is showing no signs of slowing down. Instead, Symetria are expanding their reach with an increasingly ambitious live schedule and setting their sights on bringing their music to audiences well beyond their home region.

The band will make their second consecutive appearance at B'N'R Fest on Saturday, November 7, in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania. The Reading-area music festival brings together some of the longest-running and most respected local and regional acts from across the Eastern Pennsylvania music scene, making the return appearance another milestone in Symetria's ongoing live journey.

With All or Nothing now available, Symetria are also looking toward their next major step: their first full touring campaign. The band currently has plans in the works to hit the road, with a late summer or fall 2027 tour being targeted.

Ten years in, Symetria are embracing the title of their latest release All or Nothing as they enter a new era defined by new music, bigger stages, and an ambition to take their sound further than ever before.

All or Nothing is out now via Curtain Call Records.

Tracklist

1. The Game

2. XIII

3. All or Nothing

Upcoming Shows

Sat. November 7th @ B'N'R' Fest in Birdsboro, PA

Sat. November 21st @ Alder Brewing in Reading, PA

Sat. December 12th @ Goodfella's in Pottsville, PA

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