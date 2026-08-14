SYMETRIA Releases New Single XIII (Thirteen) via Curtain Call Records

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Hard rock/metal band SYMETRIA has released XIII (Thirteen), the second single from its forthcoming EP ALL OR NOTHING, arriving via Curtain Call Records. The song follows the band's earlier single The Game and continues the group's blend of melody, rhythm, harmony, and heavy guitar work.

'XIII' (Thirteen) finds Symetria pushing their sound forward while maintaining the raw energy and musicianship that have defined the band throughout their journey. The track weaves together intricate melodies, driving rhythms, powerful instrumentation, and an engaging lyrical presentation, delivering a dynamic hard rock/metal experience built for both the headphones and the live stage.

''XIII' isn't just a song, it's a celebration, a gift, a tribute if you will to all the bands and artists who paved the way for heavy music from the beginning. We, as a band, don't do covers. We write music. When the idea of paying tribute or homage to our predecessors came along it was never about who's song to cover, or what band to tribute. That's not our style. We're artists. We create. So we decided to pay tribute to those who we look up to, thank them for what they did, who they are, the risks they took, and the music they created that inspired us and so many others to start out on this journey in music for ourselves by writing a song about it. Honestly, what better way is there to truly pay tribute to a legend than to write a song about them, about the music, and maybe a little bit about what it meant to us. A song that will live forever in tribute to them just as the music they created will,' shares the band.

The release arrives during a significant milestone for Symetria, as the band celebrates 10 years of creating music, performing live, and continuing to evolve their sound. With All or Nothing on the horizon, the band is showing no signs of slowing down, instead, they are expanding their reach with an increasingly ambitious touring schedule and plans to bring their music to audiences around the world.

Symetria is scheduled to perform at the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds in the company of an impressive list of local and national talent selected to support the Coal Region Music Fest. This is an event put on annually to raise funds and awareness to the local veterans support agencies in the region.

Then comes a road trip out to Bloomville, Ohio, where Symetria gets to stretch their legs for the Smoking Cole's Bike Rally, an 8 day event where the band lands a Saturday night slot opening for Lita Ford. After that run of 4 shows Symetria makes its first appearance in Allentown, PA in 8 years at the Allentown Arts Gallery.

The band then wraps up its current schedule with its 2nd straight appearance on B'N'R fest Saturday November 7th in Birdsboro, PA, a local Reading area music festival that brings together some of the longest running local and regional acts in the eastern PA music scene. The band has plans in the works to tour for the first time with intentions of late summer or fall of 2027.

Following the release of 'XIII,' Symetria is also preparing an airplay campaign launching in the coming months, designed to further amplify the EP and introduce the band's music to new listeners while supporting their growing live presence.

The momentum surrounding All or Nothing has also sparked an obvious question: how much more music does Symetria have in the vault, and how soon will they be back in the studio? With the band continuing to write, perform, and build on the response to their latest releases, fans may not have to wait long to find out.

With 10 years behind them and an entirely new chapter ahead, Symetria are proving that All or Nothing isn't just the title of their upcoming EP, it's a statement of intent.

XIII was recorded at SoundMine Studio in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and produced and mixed by Dan Malsch. The release coincides with SYMETRIA marking a decade as a band, with an expanding tour schedule that includes stops at the Coal Region Music Fest, Smoking Cole's Bike Rally in Bloomville, Ohio, the Allentown Arts Gallery, and B'N'R fest in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania.

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