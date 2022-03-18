SY Ari Da Kid Releases New Album 'The Shadow in the Shade'

Today, Bronx born, Atlanta based singer/rapper and producer Sy Ari Da Kid released his new album The Shadow In The Shade. The 21-track project features an all-star line-up of guests that includes Jadakiss, T.I.. Benny The Butcher, Big K.R.I.T., Trouble, Lloyd Banks, Ransom, Mickey Factz, Cyhi The Prynce, Shawn Ellery, JR Writer, Raekwon and Bumpy Knuckles. Producers on the project include Vntg Jag, Natra Average and Royce da 5'9". Full track and producer list below.

Sy Ari Da Kid explains, "This one is for the people, the underdogs. All the true hip-hop fans that respect the creative process. All the special talented people that never get the spotlight they deserve because of how fake and biased the industry is. All of those incredible shadows stuck in the shade."

The Shadow In The Shade's latest single "Press 0" featuring Benny The Butcher had HotNewHipHop claiming "He has a knack for timing and cadences, varying the placement of words in ways that make even his simpler statements stand out." While 2Dopeboyz declared "Sy Ari Da Kid can do it all."

A music video for "Unbreakable Promises" featuring Jadakiss will premiere on March 24th followed by visuals for "Darkness In The Abyss" featuring Mickey Factz and "The New Preemo & Guru." Moreover, Atlanta based youtube channel 4ShootersOnly partnered with Sy Ari Da Kid to film a visual for album track "Timeless Clocks" to feature on their performance series From The Block.

The new album follows his R&B album Alone But Not Lonely released last September and included guests Musiq Soulchild, Kasey Rashel and Crystal Carr.

