SWAN SONGS SERENADE to Honor Donna Stockton, Randy House

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Swan Songs, an Austin-founded nonprofit dedicated to recognizing the power of music at the end of life, is now selling individual tickets to its 2026 Swan Songs Serenade. The 16th annual gala takes place on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 6-10 p.m. at The Junior League of Austin Community Impact Center, and features a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, a seated dinner, and a special performance by Ugandan-born, Austin-based singer-songwriter Jon Muq.

Swan Songs will also honor Donna Stockton and Randy House, who have been a passionate driving force behind the organization for many years. Randy House joined the Swan Songs Board in 2015 and single-handedly developed the Swan Songs logo, brand, and compelling visuals since then. He generously contributed his vision to the nonprofit, informed by his experience as a writer and producer at GSD&M in Austin, a partner and creative director at U.S. Creative, Inc., a partner and creative director at ThinkStreet, and as principal and creative director at PulsePoint Group. Randy's brilliance helped focus Swan Songs' image at a critical time in its growth.

Donna Stockton, a successful interior designer and entrepreneur, has been an avid supporter of Swan Songs for over a decade. Her philanthropic efforts throughout the Austin community have contributed to the growth and success of countless other nonprofits, including CASA, Austin Community Foundation, The Junior League of Austin, SAFE, and as a founder of The Rise School of Austin. Her guidance, support, and instincts helped Swan Songs create the strong foundation on which it stands today.

'Swan Songs wouldn't be what it is today without Donna and Randy,' said Swan Songs Founder and CEO Christine Albert. 'They have also guided and inspired me personally in countless ways. I look forward to celebrating these two remarkable individuals with the entire Swan Songs community. And they met at a Swan Songs Serenade!'

The Swan Songs Serenade gives attendees an opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items, with the proceeds helping to compensate musicians who perform favorite styles of music for concert recipients in their private homes or care facilities. This year, a featured live auction item is the Austin Music Literary Salon hosted by Joe Nick Patoski, with Bob Livingston and Jesse Sublett. Presented in a private home with food and drinks provided, this is a uniquely Austin offering that only Serenade guests have the ability to win. The three acclaimed authors will discuss the intersection of music and writing, their long histories in Austin, and the unique corners of the scene to which they have had a front row seat.

Joe Nick is a former staff writer for Texas Monthly and has authored or co-authored biographies of Willie Nelson, Selena, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and the Dallas Cowboys, in addition to his other wide-ranging work about all aspects of Texas, oral histories of legendary musicians, and producing a music documentary. Musician Bob Livingston recently released 'Gypsy Alibi - A Gonzo Memoir' that tells the story of Texas music from the 70's to present day, and how music traverses a planet, based on Bob's experiences as a Global Music Ambassador for the U.S. Department of State. Jesse Sublett, a member of the seminal Austin punk band, The Skunks, is a prolific author whose most recent release is Grave Digger Blues: 2026 Doomsday Edition. Previous works include Last Gangster in Austin, Armadillo World Headquarters with Eddie Wilson, Never The Same Again, and The Martin Fender novels.

Individual tickets to the 2026 Swan Songs Serenade can be purchased for $250 at swansongs.org/2026-serenade.

To donate items for the silent and live auctions, go to swansongs.org/2026-serenade and complete and submit the form at the bottom of the page by Oct. 5.

About Swan Songs

Swan Songs was born from a series of powerful experiences in the early 1990s, when Austin musician Christine Albert (Swan Songs Founder & CEO) was invited to sing for individuals nearing the end of life. Inspired by these intimate moments, Christine and psychotherapist Gaea Logan began organizing bedside concerts through an early initiative called MusicAid. Support from collaborators like Craig Hella Johnson and the New Texas Festival (now Conspirare) helped to grow their venture. In 2005, Christine, Gaea and a dedicated group of founding board members formally established Swan Songs as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, honoring the memory of John Swann, whose love of music helped inspire the organization's name and mission.

The organization is committed to utilizing professional musicians whose expertise and experience are central to the success of the program. It recognizes the importance of compensating these artists, with no financial obligation on the part of the recipient, their family, or the healthcare facility. In 2024, Swan Songs' first affiliate was established in Oregon - Swan Songs Portland - expanding the mission's reach and impact. Ms. Albert is in discussions with several other groups to bring Swan Songs to additional communities.

Swan Songs has worked with dozens of regional hospices and care facilities and compensated over 800 musicians through the years. They work diligently to match the style of music requested with the appropriate musician(s). The variety of requests over the years reflects how deep an individual's connection with music can be – based on a lifetime of memories, culture, heritage and geography. Whatever connects the recipient to those memories, their family, their joy – that is what Swan Songs brings.

For more information on Swan Songs, visit www.swansongs.org.

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