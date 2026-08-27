Jon Muq to Launch SHAKE IT AFRICA Label With New Single

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Ugandan singer-songwriter Jon Muq has announced the launch of Shake It Africa, a new record label and live entertainment company dedicated to connecting African artists with global audiences through music, live experiences, artist development, and cultural exchange. The company launched with the release of 'Shake Shake Dance For Me,' a new single from Jon Muq produced by Grammy-winning producer Derek Dixie, whose credits include Beyoncé, Chloe X Halle, and The Carters.

Blending infectious Afrobeat rhythms with Muq's soulful songwriting, the track serves as both the company's inaugural release and a statement of its mission: celebrating African culture while creating meaningful opportunities for artists across the continent. 'Shake Shake Dance For Me' is a brand-new Afrobeat remake of Muq's original 2024 recording, produced by Dan Auerbach and released by Easy Eye Sound.

Inspired by Muq's own journey from Uganda to international stages, Shake It Africa was developed alongside veteran music executive Kevin Wommack, whose industry experience helped transform the vision into a global platform dedicated to elevating African artists and expanding their reach across Africa, Europe, and North America. For Muq, Shake It Africa is deeply personal. Rather than simply creating another record label, Muq envisioned an ecosystem where African artists could find mentorship, creative opportunities, international exposure, and a supportive community without losing sight of their identity or culture. Together with Wommack, that vision evolved into Shake It Africa - a company committed to creating lasting pathways for artists while using music to strengthen cultural connections around the world.

Alongside the launch, Shake It Africa also announced its first major recording project, Bantu Muntu, arriving February 12, 2027. The 10-track compilation brings together artists from Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria, including Jon Muq, Jaywon, Jeff Akoh, Kaesa, Biya, MicPro256, Njuguna, and additional collaborators, celebrating both established voices and emerging talent while reflecting the company's commitment to cross-border collaboration and global discovery.

Born in a one-room home outside Kampala, Uganda, Jon Muq didn't grow up imagining a career in music. His musical education came piece by piece, first listening from a distance to a school brass band, later singing in his boarding school's choir, learning English through songs like 'We Are the World,' and teaching himself guitar by watching church musicians. As his career eventually carried him from Uganda to stages across Africa, Europe, and the United States, Muq realized how few clear pathways existed for young African artists hoping to build sustainable international careers. Shake It Africa was born from a desire to create the kind of opportunities, mentorship, and global connections he wished had existed when he began his own journey.

'We're not just releasing music,' says Jon Muq, founder and Creative Director of Shake It Africa. 'We're creating the kind of opportunities many of us wished existed when we were starting out. I know what it feels like to chase a dream without knowing if there's room for you. Shake It Africa is about making sure more African artists are seen, heard, and supported while staying true to who they are.'

Beyond recorded music, Shake It Africa's first live initiative begins September 20, 2026, with a monthly residency at Pershing Hall in Austin, Texas, introducing audiences to African artists, DJs, and cultural programming. The series will expand internationally with its first European showcase in Utrecht, Netherlands, on March 27, 2027.

'Jon brought a vision rooted in lived experience and a genuine understanding of what many African artists face,' says Kevin Wommack, CEO and co-founder of Shake It Africa. 'My role has been helping build the infrastructure, partnerships, and long-term strategy that can turn that vision into something lasting. Together, we're creating opportunities that extend well beyond music.'

With new music, recurring live events, international showcases, artist development initiatives, and collaborative recording projects already underway, Shake It Africa is building an ecosystem designed to elevate African artists while bringing the richness and diversity of African music and culture to audiences around the world.

Upcoming Releases & Events

August 27, 2026 — Jon Muq releases Shake Shake Dance For Me

September 20, 2026 — Monthly Shake It Africa residency launches at Pershing Hall (Austin, TX)

September 2026 – February 2027 — Multi-artist singles campaign

February 12, 2027 — Bantu Muntu compilation album

March 27, 2027 — First European Shake It Africa showcase (Utrecht, Netherlands)

About Shake It Africa

Shake It Africa is a record label and live entertainment company founded by Jon Muq and Kevin Wommack to connect African artists with global audiences through music, live experiences, artist development, and cultural exchange. Operating across Africa, Europe, and North America, the company champions both established and emerging artists while building long-term opportunities that celebrate the diversity and global influence of African music.

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