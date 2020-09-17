SUNFLOWER BEAN Shares First New Song & Video of 2020

Listen to "Moment in the Sun" below!

New York trio Sunflower Bean-Julia Cumming, Nick Kivlen, and Jacob Faber-released their sophomore album Twentytwo in Blue in 2018, which skyrocketed to the UK's Top 40, and quickly followed it with 2019's King of the Dudes EP, which saw the band's Triple A debut with "Come For Me." Since then, the band opened for Bernie Sanders and The Strokes in New Hampshire, Cumming appeared on Yves Tumor's "Strawberry Privilege," and the band toured extensively with the likes of Beck, Cage the Elephant, Interpol, Courtney Barnett, and more, while also playing countless festivals internationally.

Now, Sunflower Bean returns with their first new material of 2020. "Moment In The Sun" is about the importance of spending time with the ones you love, and is a concept that resonates now more than ever. Produced by Dave Bassett (Vance Joy, Bishop Briggs, Fitz and the Tantrums) and Jacob Portrait (of Unknown Mortal Orchestra), "Moment In The Sun" is out now, alongside a stunning music video made in quarantine with VMA-nominated directors Andy DeLuca and Sarah Eisman, co-starring Julia Cumming and Marquis Rodriguez of Ava DuVernay's When They See Us.

"'Moment In The Sun' is about finally recognizing what is important in one's life, the people you decide to spend it with," Sunflower Bean explains of the track. "All of these things we distract ourselves with, the neverending mountain of career climbing, the pursuit of financial success, and the hope that after all that trying you could finally be cool. All of that is meaningless in comparison to one great day, hour, or moment with someone you really love."

The band further explains of the video: "While quarantining together upstate this summer we decided to make a music video for 'Moment In The Sun.' We thought the best way to visually represent the meaning of the song, while also taking inspiration from this isolating time everyone has been forced to live in, was to create two separate worlds. One world which exists totally inside a home, mostly in a lonely bedroom. The other world exists completely outside in the sun and is made up of memories of a summer love. We invited Marquis Rodriguez, who is one of Julia's best friends since high school and also an incredibly talented actor, to co-star in the video. He was crucial in helping us tell the story of summer love and show those potent memories of tenderness coming to life. While living alone, the character Julia is portraying becomes flooded with memories and moments from the past summer, and as a result her bedroom starts to transform into the outdoor world. We built up the entire bedroom using real sod and flowers. Her memories are brought to life, just like the room."

Listen to "Moment in the Sun" here:

Photo Credit: Andy DeLuca & Sarah Eisman

