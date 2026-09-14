STYX to Return to The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers Styx are set to return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in 2027 for the seventh consecutive year. The five-night engagement will take place January 29 and 30 and February 3, 5 and 6, 2027, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Citi is the official card of Styx's exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Sept. 17, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Additional pre-sales run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets starting at $55, plus applicable fees, will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

About Styx

Creating and recording new music is often considered the lifeblood of any band — an ethos AOR torchbearers Styx continue to embody with the highly anticipated release of CIRCLING FROM ABOVE, the 18th studio album in their formidable catalog released July 18, 2025 via the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe. Spanning 13 tracks, the album navigates the complexities of the human experience through the intersecting lenses of technology and nature. CIRCLING FROM ABOVE –hailed by critics as their third 'masterpiece' album in a row, following 2021's CRASH OF THE CROWN and 2017's THE MISSION--features contributions from all seven members of the band, including founding guitarist/vocalist James 'JY' Young (affectionately known as 'The Godfather of Styx'), guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw, original bassist Chuck Panozzo, longtime drummer Todd Sucherman, keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan, guitarist/vocalist Will Evankovich and bassist Terry Gowan.

The seven men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. They draw from over five decades of barn burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a Styx set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the progressively sweeping splendor that is 'The Grand Illusion' to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the 'Blue Collar Man,' from the majestic spiritual love for a special 'Lady' to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry's sake of 'Miss America,' from an individual yearning for true connection as a 'Man in the Wilderness' to a soul-deep quest to achieve what's at the heart of one's personal vision in 'Crystal Ball,' from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of 'Come Sail Away' to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged 'Renegade' who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one's mind and body in their Signature Sound.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from The B-52s, FOREIGNER, Styx, Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Tim McGRaw, Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Mary J. Blige, Sammy Hagar, New Kids On The Block and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; Scorpions and John Fogerty at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas features all-suite accommodations across The Venetian and The Palazzo. The iconic resort's experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs including Cote by Simon Kim, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, and Southern California favorite Gjelina; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera including Tao Beach Dayclub, a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis; two landmark casinos and a poker room; Voltaire, a destination nightlife venue that blurs the lines between and intimate club and is home to the Queen of burlesque, Dita Von Teese; concert and non-stop entertainment including master illusionist Shin Lim; and TAO Nightclub.

A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort's brand-new loyalty program, Venetian Rewards, offers resort-wide earning and redemption for gaming play, including slots and tables, as well as experiential spend, such as dining, entertainment, hotel reservations, and more.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the only place fans can get the full experience of Sphere at The Venetian with concert and hotel packages including preferred seating. Sphere is a next-generation venue that will redefine the future of live entertainment.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...