Photos: STYX to Return to Miramar Beach for ROCKIN' IN PARADISE Weekend

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STYX is set to headline a return engagement in Miramar Beach, Florida, as Topeka, a U.S.-based music destination vacation company, announced new additions to the second annual ROCKIN' IN PARADISE WITH STYX & FRIENDS beach weekend. The three-day event will again feature two full concert performances by STYX alongside an all-star lineup that includes TESLA, THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 38 SPECIAL, DON FELDER, THE OUTLAWS, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, EDWIN McCAIN and YACHT ROCK REVUE, with rock radio personality Eddie Trunk hosting.

Photo Credit: Jason Powell

New for 2026, the three-day music vacation welcomes three legendary Yacht Rock artists: Peter Beckett (Player), Elliot Lurie (Looking Glass), and Walter Egan. They will join Yacht Rock Revue for a one-of-a-kind collaborative performance celebrating some of the most iconic songs of the era.

In addition, fans now have more ways than ever to attend with the introduction of single-day ticket options.

Three Legendary Artists Join Friday's Yacht Rock Celebration

Already one of the weekend's most anticipated performances, Yacht Rock Revue's Friday night headline show has expanded with three legendary guest performers:

Peter Beckett (Player) – known for the classic hit 'Baby Come Back'

Elliot Lurie (Looking Glass) – of the timeless favorite 'Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)'

Walter Egan – known for his signature hit 'Magnet and Steel'

The special collaborative performance will celebrate some of classic rock's most recognizable songs in an unforgettable beachside setting.

New Single-Day Ticket Options

Fans now have multiple ways to experience Rockin' in Paradise. New ticket options include:

Day Pass Cove – Reserved seated cove for $119 per person, per day

Grand Lawn Pass – $68 per person, per day, offering space to sit, stand or dance on the lawn. Blankets welcome.

Pit Pass – $345 per person, per day for standing-room access directly in front of the stage.

A Weekend Unlike Any Other

Guests attending Rockin' in Paradise will once again enjoy two unforgettable performances from STYX while experiencing one of the country's most unique destination music events.

Beyond nightly concerts, attendees will enjoy an exclusive STYX Q&A hosted by Eddie Trunk, daytime beach activities, and Topeka's signature hospitality experience.

Designed to eliminate the hassles of traditional music festivals, the 5,500-capacity venue allows guests to relax in their own reserved Cove while enjoying on-demand food, beverages and merchandise delivered directly to their seats in minutes. Air-conditioned restrooms, short walks from nearby beach accommodations, and a worry-free environment create an experience unlike any other live music event.

Whether spending the day on Florida's white-sand beaches or singing along under the stars each night, fans enjoy an immersive music vacation built around connection, comfort and unforgettable performances.

For additional information, the full event schedule and vacation packages are available at https://styxparadise.com

About Styx

Creating and recording new music is often considered the lifeblood of any band—an ethos AOR torchbearers Styx continue to embody with the highly anticipated release of CIRCLING FROM ABOVE, the 18th studio album in their formidable catalog via the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe. Spanning 13 tracks, the album navigates the complexities of the human experience through the intersecting lenses of technology and nature. CIRCLING FROM ABOVE –hailed by critics as their third 'masterpiece' album in a row, following 2021's CRASH OF THE CROWN and 2017's THE MISSION--features contributions from all seven members of the band, including founding guitarist/vocalist James 'JY' Young (affectionately known as 'The Godfather of Styx'), guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw, original bassist Chuck Panozzo, longtime drummer Todd Sucherman, keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan, guitarist/vocalist Will Evankovich and bassist Terry Gowan.

The seven men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. They draw from over five decades of barn burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a Styx set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the progressively sweeping splendor that is 'The Grand Illusion' to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the 'Blue Collar Man,' from the majestic spiritual love for a special 'Lady' to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry's sake of 'Miss America,' from an individual yearning for true connection as a 'Man in the Wilderness' to a soul-deep quest to achieve what's at the heart of one's personal vision in 'Crystal Ball,' from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of 'Come Sail Away' to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged 'Renegade' who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one's mind and body in their signature sound.

About Topeka

Topeka delivers U.S. based Music Vacation experiences amidst the backdrop of the beautiful white sand beaches of Miramar Beach, Florida. Topeka's innovative approach offers a unique 'Worry Free / No Line' outdoor live music experience where guests enjoy their favorite days at the beach just a short walk from their condos to the intimate 6,000 guest open-air venue where they tune into their favorite artists and people each night. The Topeka team looks after every guest with a passion to set the stage for an unparalleled blend of hospitality, music, beach and connection. Artist partners include Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Styx, Shinedown, Joe Bonamassa, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Brandi Carlie, Avett Brothers, My Morning Jacket, Lady Gang and more.

In addition to Topeka's Music Vacations at the Beach, the organization curates immersive experiences for fans and bands at other unique locations such as resort takeovers in Las Vegas for artists such as KISS.

Organizers also announced that Peter Beckett of PLAYER, Elliot Lurie of LOOKING GLASS and Walter Egan will join YACHT ROCK REVUE for a collaborative performance during the weekend, along with the introduction of single-day ticket options including Day Pass Cove, Grand Lawn Pass and Pit Pass tiers.



Photo Credit: Jason Powell

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