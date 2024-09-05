STING Releases New Single 'I Wrote Your Name (Upon Your Heart'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



17-time Grammy Award winning artist, STING has released his new song - “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” via Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records. The correlating music video has also been released.

In “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart),” Sting and his three-piece rock combo uncork a variation of what renowned computer scientist Dr. Godfried Toussaint called “The Rhythm that Conquered the World.” From its West African origins and its “3-2 clave” incarnation in Latin music to its prominent feature in Bo Diddley’s 1955 self-titled single, the “Bo Diddley Beat,” by which it’s also become known, has fueled some of the most driving songs in the entire Rock music canon. Sting’s new “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” features a permutation of this very lively beat.

With formidable, musical contributions from Dominic Miller on guitar, Chris Maas on drums and Martin Kierszenbaum on organ, Sting sings, plays bass and applies his own electric guitar flourishes on “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart),” his first new song since his 2021 album The Bridge.

The track - in which Sting growls a gritty, blues melody like his life depends on it - is a 3-minute and 22-second manifesto for his new “STING 3.0” three-piece configuration and the impending launch of his North American tour. The latter kicks off on September 17 and 18 with two nights at the legendary Fillmore Theater in Detroit. Full tour itinerary below.

“I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” was produced by Martin “Cherry Cherry Boom Boom” Kierszenbaum, mixed by Robert Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi.

“STING 3.0” TOUR ITINERARY

Tue. Sept. 17 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit Wed. Sept. 18 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit Fri. Sept. 20 Toronto, ON Massey Hall Sat. Sept. 21 Toronto, ON Massey Hall Mon. Sept. 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met Tue. Oct. 01 Philadelphia, PA The Met Fri. Oct. 04 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park Mon. Oct. 07 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount Wed. Oct. 09 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount Thu. Oct. 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount Sat. Oct. 12 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre Tue. Oct. 15 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor Sun. Oct. 20 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach Tue. Oct. 22 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC) Mon. Oct. 28 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre Tue. Oct. 29 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre Wed. Nov. 06 San Francisco, CA The Masonic Thu. Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA The Masonic Tue. Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Wed. Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

ABOUT STING

In Sting’s distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards® and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man of The Police. A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award and Kennedy Center Honors.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Comments