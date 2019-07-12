STARRY NIGHT OVER THE PHONE From Allday Is Out Now

Allday has cemented himself as one of Australia's most interesting young songwriters and in demand performers. His catchy songs and quick wit has seen his social media profile grow quickly too (check out his Instagram with over 215,000 followers. Today, Allday release his new album Starry Night Over The Phone via Ultra Records. The album was recorded in Los Angeles, and its title is a cheeky take on Van Gogh's "Starry Night Over the Rhone." Stream the album on your favorite platform here!

The video for "Restless" featuring Australian pop icons The Veronicas was recently released and captures the universal angst of daily suburban life, filmed in Allday's Australian hometown. Watch the Rory Pippan-directed video HERE and read more about the video and track via NYLON. Allday also recently made an appearance on internationally-respected Australian radio station triple j and brought in The Veronicas, Japanese Wallpaper and Simon Lam (Kllo) for his "Like A Version" session. Watch the goosebumps-inducing cover of Joni Mitchell's "Big Yellow Taxi" and live version of "Restless" live now.

The Los Angeles-based, Australian artist makes tender hit songs from his hybrid of hip hop and pop. He is known for smashing his sets on festival stages and selling out massive headline tour dates around Australia and beyond. Today, he has announced a co-headline North American fall tour with collaborator Malllrat. Hear their hugely successful single "UFO," which has racked up over 16 million streams to-date, and see tour dates below. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, June 28 at 10am local time via www.alldaytunes.com.

It's been a busy few years for Allday. His debut album Startup Cult (2014) came in at #3 on Australia's ARIA Charts and it's follow up Speeding (2017) landed a #6 debut. He's been featured by the likes of Complex, Billboard, Sway in The Morning & Paper Magazine, has three Gold ARIA certifications and accumulated over 80 million streams to-date.

ALLDAY TOUR DATES

8/17 Perth, AUS - Metro City

8/23 Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall

8/24 Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion

8/30 Adelaide, AUS - HQ Complex

8/31 Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall

9/18 Chicago, IL - Subterranean**

9/19 Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room**

9/20 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground**

9/24 Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge**

9/26 Washington, DC - DC**

9/27 Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs**

9/28 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right**

10/3 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret**

10/4 Seattle, WA - Barboza**

10/5 Portland, OR - Holocene**

10/8 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room**

10/9 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo**

10/11 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop**

**North American dates with Mallrat

tickets available via www.alldaytunes.com





