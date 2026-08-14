ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES Announce PROXY EP Via Oasis Pizza Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

St. Paul & The Broken Bones has confirmed a new four-song collection titled PROXY, set for release via Oasis Pizza Records. The Alabama soul band, praised by NPR Music as one of the nation's best live acts, also shared a new track from the project called Loving Wrong, along with an accompanying visualizer. The song follows the previously released Mess I Made and arrives after the band's celebrated self-titled sixth studio album.

PROXY is set for release on September 18th via Oasis Pizza Records. Paul Janeway of the band shares: 'The best part of releasing this music is it gets to find its place in the world. I think this is a really strong collection of songs. Obviously, there are only four songs, but they carry the same weight as songs on a full album. Each song carries its own story. I am really proud of this collection, and I hope they get to be a part of flashbulb memories for those that hear them.'

Janeway reveals of 'Loving Wrong,' 'The wonderful part of this song is it sounds like a standard 6/8 ballad but then it takes a turn at the outro that makes for a really beautiful epic moment. I think this band does ballads really well. There are the general catch all lyrics about lost love that could be sung by anyone who has gone through heart ache.'

St. Paul & The Broken Bones are a powerhouse soul ensemble from Alabama known for their electrifying live shows and impassioned vocals. Formed in Birmingham in 2011, the band features Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone). Their new self-titled sixth album marks a creative renewal—melding the band's adventurous spirit with a return to soulful, song-focused roots. Recorded at the legendary FAME Studios and produced by Eg White (Adele, Celine Dion), the record blends psych-funk grooves, gospel-tinged ballads, and cinematic rock flourishes. Tracks like 'Sushi and Coca-Cola' and 'Going Back' reflect both personal introspection and the band's deepened identity after a decade of evolution. St. Paul & The Broken Bones have shared stages with The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, and Black Pumas, and performed at major festivals like Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo. Even Sir Elton John took notice, inviting them to perform at his Oscar party. Blending rock & roll, soul, R&B, and more, the band continues to captivate audiences around the world.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones Tour Dates

Aug 14, 2026 Deer Valley Concert Series Park City, UT &

Aug 16, 2026 Green Music Center Rohnert Park, CA &

Aug 19, 2026 Marymoor Live Seattle, WA &

Aug 20, 2026 The Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR &

Aug 22, 2026 Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA &

Aug 23, 2026 Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA &

Aug 25, 2026 The Observatory Santa Ana, CA*

Aug 26, 2026 La Rosa Tucson, AZ*

Aug 28, 2026 Santa Fe Railyard Plaza Santa Fe, NM*

Aug 30, 2026 Mishawaka Amphitheatre Bellvue, CO*

Sep 4-6, 2026 Rhythm & Roots Charlestown, RI

Sep 11, 2026 Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Bristol, TN

Sep 18, 2026 NC Folk Festival Greensboro, NC

Sep 19, 2026 XPoNential Music Festival Camden, NJ

Sep 20, 2026 Borderland Music Festival East Aurora, NY

Sep 22, 2026 The State Theatre State College, PA^

Sep 23, 2026 Globe Iron Cleveland, OH^

Sep 25, 2026 Bourbon & Beyond Louisville, KY

Sep 26, 2026 Mighty Roots Music Festival Stovall, MS

Oct 5, 2026 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON^

Oct 7, 2026 Bell Centre Montreal, QC^

Oct 9, 2026 TD Garden Boston, MA^

Oct 10, 2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Philadelphia, PA^

Oct 13, 2026 Capital One Arena Washington, D.C.^

Oct 16, 2026 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN^

Oct 18, 2026 Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC^

Oct 20, 2026 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA^

Oct 22, 2026 Academy Dublin, Ireland

Oct 23, 2026 Cyprus Avenue Cork, Ireland

Oct 25, 2026 Limelight 1 Belfast, UK

Oct 26, 2026 The Queen's Hall Edinburgh, UK

Oct 27, 2026 Grand Central Hall Liverpool, UK

Oct 29, 2026 CHALK Brighton, UK

Oct 30, 2026 Cactus Club Bruges, Belgium

Oct 31, 2026 TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, NL

Nov 1, 2026 Le 106 Rouen, France

Nov 3, 2026 Strom Munich, DE

Nov 4, 2026 Trans4JAZZ Ravensburg, DE

Nov 6, 2026 Leverkusener Jazztage Leverkusen, DE

Nov 7, 2026 Aalener Jazzfest Aalen, DE

Nov 9, 2026 La Paloma Nîmes, France

Nov 10, 2026 Rocher de Palmer Bordeaux, France

Nov 12, 2026 Valencia Roig Arena – Auditorio València, Spain

Nov 14, 2026 Wagon Madrid, Spain

Nov 15, 2026 Pontevedra Teatro Afundacion Vigo Vigo, Spain

& Coheadline w/ Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

*with special guest Tré Burt

^ with Teddy Swims

A limited 10-inch vinyl pressing of PROXY will be available in the US exclusively through Rough Trade. St. Paul & The Broken Bones continues touring throughout the year, including a co-headline run with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, festival dates, shows with Teddy Swims, and a fall tour across the EU and UK.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...