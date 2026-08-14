Isabel Dumaa to Release New Single ALL AMERICAN

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Singer-songwriter Isabel Dumaa has released a new single, ALL AMERICAN, continuing a run of new music following her track YOU DON'T KNOW ME. Dumaa described the song as centering on the experience of falling for an idealized version of someone or someplace, only to discover what lies beneath the surface. The release accompanies news that Dumaa has signed with Lucille Records, Republic Records and WME, with further new music expected later this year.

''All American' is about falling for the idealized version of someone—or someplace—and finding out the hard way what's hiding beneath the picture-perfect façade,' Dumaa shares.

The single follows 'You Don't Know Me' and news that Dumaa has partnered with Lucille Records/Republic Records and WME, starting a new era for the up-and-coming star.

Stay tuned for further new music to come this fall.

Dumaa continues to develop a passionate fanbase on social media with over 800k followers across platforms (having doubled her numbers on both Instagram and TikTok in the past few months) and recently reached a new monthly listener peak on Spotify, surpassing 200k for the first time. Furthermore, Dumaa recently released her rendition of Rose Betts' 'Irish Eyes,' after it quickly went viral with over 10M views on TikTok, while her hit 'Quarter Life Crisis' also skyrocketed, having accumulated over 3 million streams and counting on Spotify, and garnering praise from the likes of Ones to Watch, Lyrical Lemonade and more.

Dumaa's rise follows the release of her debut EP, JUST MY NATURE, which included the songs QUARTER LIFE CRISIS and C'EST LA VIE. She has since toured Europe supporting Mark Ambor, opened for Benson Boone and Teddy Swims, made her festival debut at SummerFest in Milwaukee, and supported Sam Smith's residency at the Castro Theater in her hometown of San Francisco.

Photo Credit: Elena Rendina



Photo Credit: Elena Rendina

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