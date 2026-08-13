Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion to Mark 25th Anniversary With Daily Lineups

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Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion has released its daily performance schedules along with a new mobile app ahead of the festival's 25th anniversary, set to take place along the Tennessee-Virginia state line in downtown Bristol. The three-day event, held in the Birthplace of Country Music, features headliners including SIERRA FERRELL, ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES, OLD CROW Medicine Show and the DEL McCOURY BAND. This year's festival also opens a year-long celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions, the recording sessions credited with introducing artists such as Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family to wider audiences.

For two-and-a-half decades now, music fans have made their own special pilgrimages to the historic downtown of twin-cities, Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, for the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival. Celebrating roots music in the Birthplace of Country Music, the three-day festival draws Americana, bluegrass, country, and rock-and-roll performers back to where it all began, and this year marks a grand occasion for both the festival and its unique location.

In addition to the event's 25th anniversary, this year's Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will kick off a year-long party for the 100th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions, a pivotal event in the history of country music, sharing the likes of Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family with the world. The echoes of those now-famous recordings can be heard throughout the American music landscape to this day, across the globe, and right back to the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion main stage from September 11-13 with headliners like Sierra Ferrell, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Old Crow Medicine Show, the Del McCoury Band and many, many more.

The festival announced the release of its official mobile app as well as daily performance schedules.

'We are so excited to be celebrating 25 years of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion this year,' says Festival Director Richard Oakley. 'Whether you're returning or coming to the festival for the first time, we look forward to having you join us for three days of great music and community as we celebrate this milestone and look towards the 100th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions next summer. We've got a lot of fun planned that you won't want to miss.'

Over the weekend of festivities, the official 25th Anniversary Celebration of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will take place on Saturday, September 12 at the Paramount Stage with a special Farm and Fun Time performance and recording. Hosted by Kris Truelsen, the popular re-imagining of the classic WCYB program will include musical guests Cruz Contreras & The Black Lillies, Trousdale, The Band Loula, and Truelsen's own, Country Casserole.

Additional collaborative performances throughout the weekend include Friday's festival kickoff Anniversary Jam with Jim Lauderdale and Donna the Buffalo at the State Street Stage. That evening, German music producer and songwriter, Toby Gad, and Bristol's own cellist and composer, Dave Eggar, will take over the Paramount Bristol with The Hitmaker Sessions featuring many special guests. Also on Saturday evening, Big Daddy Love's Mo-Grass will take the Country Mural Stage. For specific times and locations, festival organizers direct patrons to bristolrhythm.com.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion tickets, VIP & lodging packages, and shuttle passes are available at BristolRhythm.com, and the festival's brand new mobile app—home to schedules, maps, artist information, and more—is available for download.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Daily Lineups

Friday, September 11: St Paul & the Broken Bones, Los Lobos, The War and Treaty, The Creekers, Madeline Edwards, Meels, Organ Fairchild, Kruger Brothers, Jim Lauderdale & Donna The Buffalo, Scythian, Donna The Buffalo, Big Daddy Love, Jon Stickley Trio, Toby Gad & Dave Eggar, Moga Family Band, Laid Back Country Picker, Bristol Lightning, KG & The Bad Habits, Oscar Harris, Florencia & The Feeling, Lucille Klement, Kris Truelsen & Country Casserole, Adam Bolt, The Corklickers, Jamtown Jam Camp, Junction 4961, Momma Molasses, NESCC Jazz Ensemble, Phil Faconti & Dave Eggar

Saturday, September 12: Sierra Ferrell, The Del McCoury Band, Braxton Keith, Mon Rovîa, Trousdale, Hannah Dasher, Kruse Brothers, Acoustic Syndicate: 'The Bristol Reunion,' Clay Street Unit, Darrell Scott String Band feat. Rob Ickes, Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Larry Keel & Jon Stickley Duo, Mason Via, Big Daddy Love's Mo-Grass with Florencia & The Feeling, Holy Roller, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Oscar Harris, Gritty Flyright & The Music Family, Ed Snodderly, The Dimestore Cowboys, Freak Rangers, Ranford Almond, ETSU Bluegrass Band, Josh Mitcham, Reedy River String Band, Adrian Bundy & His Honky Tonk Hearts, Alpine Motel, Ashton Davison, Bailey George and the Hit Paraders, Chancellor Lawson, Duty Free, Hoot & Holler Storytellers, Lightnin' Charlie, My New Favorites, Noah Denton, Possum Creek Playboys, Troublesome Hollow

Sunday, September 13: Old Crow Medicine Show, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Maggie Antone, Fust, The Band Loula, Johnny Mullenax, Denitia, Sunny Sweeney, Larry Keel & Jon Stickley Duo, Big Daddy Love, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Erin Lunsford, Dallas Wayne, Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, ETSU Bluegrass Band, Anthony Childress, The Boys From Bristol, Logan & McKenna, Post Bop Revival, The Recovery Bristol Band, Roger Ramsey, Soul Sandwich, The Soulamanders, Virginia West

For daily schedules, the festival app can be downloaded, with updates also posted at bristolrhythm.com.

About Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia is heralded as The Birthplace of Country Music, home to the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings. The award-winning Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is a celebration of that great legacy and is renowned for its diverse headliners, established touring acts, up-and-coming artists, and some of the Appalachian region's finest music across a wide variety of roots genres. It is also noted for its unique downtown setting along State Street, where Virginia and Tennessee meet to form the twin cities of Bristol. More information about Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is available at BristolRhythm.com.

About the Birthplace of Country Music

Located in Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, the Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) is the parent nonprofit organization of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, and WBCM Radio Bristol. It is the mission of BCM to perpetuate, promote, and celebrate Bristol's rich music heritage; to educate and engage audiences worldwide regarding the history, impact, and legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions from which BCM derives its name; and to create recognition, opportunities, and economic benefit for BCM's local and regional communities. BCM accomplishes this mission through each of its primary branches (museum, festival, and radio station), special projects and events, and a multitude of community and educational outreach programs. More information is available at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.

Tickets and additional festival information are available through the event's official website, with organizers noting that both returning and first-time attendees can access the new mobile app for schedule details.

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