SRH Fest Comes to Huntington Beach This August

SRH Fest is returning to Southern California on Saturday, August, 24th, 2019 at Sealegs in Huntington Beach, CA. This year, the lifestyle clothing brand put together an eclectic lineup that will feature performances by the legendary Long Beach Dub Allstars, (Hed) P.E. will be performing in there hometown for the first time in a decade, Kingspade featuring Johnny Richter and D-Loc from the Kottonmouth Kings will be performing the Kingspade and Kottonmouth Classics, Madchild who is fresh off the Strange Noize tour and the biggest record release he has had in years, as well as Chucky Chuck of DGAF, Mix MOB, OPM and Tomorrows Bad Seeds. SRH Fest celebrates the best in live music and Southern California for one unforgettable, epic gathering.

Tickets for SRH Fest are on sale now at https://fanlink.to/srhfest2019 and the first 50 ticket buyers will receive a Suburban Noize gift pack.

SRH founder Kevin Zinger commented on the pairing, "We're excited to be bringing back another SRH Fest, this line-up and venue was the perfect pairing."

Bands that have appeared on previous SRH Fest shows include the Dirty Heads, Hollywood Undead, Kottonmouth Kings, NOFX, Tech N9ne, Swollen Members, Dilated Peoples, Strung Out, Unwritten Law, and the list goes on.

Established in 1991, SRH and its oval spade icon have been at the forefront of many movements in Music and Actions sports. The lifestyle clothing company has been going strong for over 25-years and continues to be fiercely independent.





