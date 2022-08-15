SPRING AWAKENING Star Lauren Pritchard Debuts New Album 'lauren|LOLO'

Debuting today at number 6 in the Alternative charts, Grammy Nominated songwriter, artist, actress and activist, LOLO (Lauren Pritchard) announces the release of lauren|LOLO -a suppressed music box of thirteen original personal tracks written throughout the last decade.

A tell all scrap book that tackles the endless imbalances that women in the music industry continue to face, in business & motherhood, the sounds of this album marry the many sides of her soulful LOLO alternative pop persona and Lauren Pritchard, a Broadway performer and seasoned songwriter who has left the big labels behind for authenticity and artistic freedom.

A tell all record that asserts & combats the structures of the music industry, lauren|LOLO is a declaration of freedom that defies genre and labels and offers listeners a collection of songs written over the last decade that were never allowed to be released. With influences of pop, rock, edgy alternative, blues and LOLO's signature style, the record also features collaborations with some of the biggest song writers in the world including Eg White (Adele, Dua Lipa, John Legend), Jacob Sinclair (Taylor Swift, Pink, Panic! At the Disco), Mike Viola (Ryan Adams, Shania Twain, Mandy Moore), Derek Fuhrmann (Kygo, Iggy Azalea), Justin Parker (Rihanna, Keith Urban, Sia) and Søren Hansen (New Politics).

From her most recent appearance on the 2022 Tony Awards with the original cast of Spring Awakening, following the production's reunion benefit concert which she both performed in and produced last fall, to starring in HBO's Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, and writing hit Grammy nominated tracks for Panic! At The Disco, this record comes on the heels of X, a Rockabilly record released in December.

Prior to that she released two additional records to rave reviews: Wasted In Jackson (Island Records UK/Spilt Milk) in 2010 and In Loving Memory Of When I Gave A s (Atlantic Records/Crush Music) in 2016.

"Some of these songs have been living with me for over a decade, and some were written in the last year on my new motherhood journey," explains LOLO. "Being able to share these with the world when they couldn't be heard for so long feels like such a relief," she continues. "With incredible collaborations, unwavering trust, and the freedom to live and create outside of one box has made the wait worth it. We all wear many hats and are layered with stories and emotions. These are mine."

LOLO, also known as Lauren Pritchard, is an artist, songwriter, actress, composer, activist, and cat rescuer. Her first big girl job came at the age of 18 years old in 2006 when she originated the role of Ilse in the 8-time Tony Award winning Broadway musical 'Spring Awakening'. In 2008 LOLO signed with Sony Music Publishing and has since released 3 full-length albums: 'Wasted In Jackson' (Island Records), 'In Loving Memory Of When I Gave A s' (Atlantic Records) and most recently 'X' (No Reverse Records) which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Blues chart.

When LOLO is not on stage, she spends her time writing for other artists, bands and composing musicals. In 2017, She was nominated for a Grammy Award for her work on Panic! At The Disco's hit album Death Of A Bachelor. LOLO is a co-writer of "High Hopes" and "Say Amen" from Panic! At The Disco's 2018 follow up album, Pray For The Wicked which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The global hit, "High Hopes", achieved #1 on all radio platforms and forever marked its place in history as the longest running #1 song, 66 weeks on the Billboard Rock Chart. LOLO is the composer and lyricist of the country/folk musical Songbird (book by Michael Kimmel, dir. Gaye Taylor Upchurch) which had its off-Broadway premiere at 59E59ST Theater in October 2015 (NY Times Critics Pick).

In November 2021 LOLO produced and starred in the 'Spring Awakening 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert' benefitting The Actors Fund which performed a sold out, one-night-only performance at the Imperial Theater in New York City. In addition, the reunion concert was filmed by HBO/Radical Media. The official documentary will be released in April 2022 and LOLO served as a Co-Producer of the film.

LOLO currently resides in Jackson, Tennessee with her husband, son and fur babies. She is dedicated to ending child hunger in West Tennessee. In 2015 she created the 'LOLO Christmas Show' which benefits RIFA Jackson's Snack Backpack Program and together they raise money to serve and support the food insecure children of the community.

Listen to the new album here: