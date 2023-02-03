SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Releases New Single 'Over Again'

Singer/songwriter and actor Katie Boeck's (pronounced Bōke) voice is earthy and cosmic. Her muses, modern and ancient. Her power, higher and worldly. Boeck doesn't just revel in these contradictions-she weaves them together on her forthcoming album, Calico due April 28, 2023.

Today, she offers the first single "Over Again," about making peace with your past, owning your story, and letting the gifts of wisdom and resiliency make you a better person for it. "When you experience any type of perceived failure in life there's a lot to process," says Katie. "Including the fact that your actions and decisions have lifelong consequences."

"From her sultry, all-encompassing vocals to the way [Katie Boeck] weaves a story with her master lyricism, 'Over Again' is an on-repeat kind of track." - The Honey Pop

Co-written and co-produced with Dustin Ransom, Calico captures the arc of maturing relationships-from naïveté and illusion to self-love and sovereignty. It's an album about modern love and the longing that still tugs beneath the promise of our hyper-connected culture.

On the title track Boeck sings, "I'm in every direction / too many modes of connection." And on the album's opener, 'Over Again' she ponders time and the gift of owning your history. "Would you do it over again/ lose ourselves along the path of good intentions". These are songs about life taking unexpected courses and stories of love just out-of-reach.

ABOUT KATIE BOECK

Katie Boeck's career has been wildly varied. After graduating UCLA's Theater program, she spent her early twenties playing every Westside LA dive bar and coffeehouse, living on Lookout Mountain and soaking in that Laurel Canyon sound.

She landed a spot in an all-women Bollywood band that took her on a surreal six-month "Eat, Pray, Love-esque" tour of India, playing everything from farm weddings to the Indian Navy's annual gala. Afterwards, Boeck found herself back in LA with reverse culture shock, her old Chevy Caprice Classic and a heartbreak from a recent Spanish romance. She wove these experiences into the songs that appear on her debut album, Speaking of You.

Boeck then moved to New York to star the TONY nominated Broadway revival Spring Awakening, where she shared the lead role of Wendla with deaf actress Sandra Mae Frank. The play's success led to appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and feature with Katie and Sandra Mae Frank on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Of her performance in "Spring Awakening", The New York Times declared, "Boeck sings with a plaintive passion."