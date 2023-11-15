SPELLES Releases Debut Album 'Diving Into the Arms of the Divine'

The new album is out now on all streaming platforms.

Nov. 15, 2023

SPELLES Releases Debut Album 'Diving Into the Arms of the Divine'

Listen to the debut album by soul drenched dream pop duo SPELLES. 

Entitled Diving Into the Arms of the Divine, the album is a mystical, cinematic, and imaginative exploration of our inner worlds and what private hells lie within. The album expresses a sense of longing with an emphasis on dreams, and the journey towards contemplation over darkness.

SPELLES has seen success garnering over 5 million streams and have been praised by the likes of Consequence, CLASH, BBC, NME, NPR and more. Their music has received numerous placements including adds on shows such as Good Girls, Pretty Little Liars, and more.

SPELLES, the sonic duo made up of Luc Laurent and Kathryn Baar, has released their long awaited debut album Diving Into the Arms of the Divine via Sierra Bonita Records. The eleven track collection is a mystical, cinematic, and imaginative exploration of our inner worlds and what private hells lie within. The album expresses a sense of longing with an emphasis on dreams, and the journey towards contemplation over darkness.

SPELLES broke out in 2014 after their unreleased song “Bird in a Cage” was placed on the hit TV show Pretty Little Liars. Since then they've released two EP's: SPELLES and Skeleton Coast I, and multiple singles.

They've also had the good fortune of getting their songs placed on numerous shows, such as Good Girls, Big Sky, Charmed, and Nancy Drew, as well as on a TV promo for ABC. In 2017 their song “Dead in the Water” was played on BBC Radio 1 and they were sponsored by Taco Bell for their Feed the Beat program.

Baar co-wrote a song in 2022 with Jordan Frye called “Let It Out” that landed an HBO promo. She also lent her vocals and writing skills to the song “Fly” by The Avener and vocals to “Fade Away” by Claptone, the latter of which was initiated via a personal email by legendary producer Stuart Price (Madonna). SPELLES has also performed live in Los Angeles on the same bill as LP, Dorothy, Cannons, Skott and Niia.

Influenced by artists such as Portishead, Radiohead, and Nina Simone, SPELLES has combined different musical influences along with poetic and evocative lyrics to create an already commanding and moving body of work that speaks for itself.



