SPEELBURG To Perform Full Band Livestream Concert Wednesday, October 28th

To celebrate the release of his debut studio album, Porsche.

Rising artist Speelburg will perform a special livestream concert this Wednesday, October 28th at 1pm Pacific/4pm Eastern to officially celebrate the release of his debut studio album, Porsche. The event will feature Speelburg (aka Noah Sacré) and his band (Jamie Patterson [bass], Laurie James Ross [drums] and Joe Sudell [keys]) performing the new songs together, live from Brighton, England, for the first time since the album's October 2nd release. The Porsche livestream will be broadcast on Be Square, a new high-quality, multi-camera interactive platform that allows fans to watch with a built-in video chat in a group of 6 friends. Speelburg will also be able to see and hear everyone who attends. PRESS HERE to sign up for a free ticket. Listen to Porsche below (available via Sophomore Slump in partnership with Kartel Music Group) and PRESS HERE to check out a trailer for the album.

Speelburg has shared the following poem ahead of Wednesday's event:

"2020's getting better.

with my attempts at communicating with other worldly beings through sustained meditation i have been given the keys to the universe.

call it cosmic clairvoyance or whatever, but i have seen flashes of the future and it looks really good.

in an attempt to bridge the space gap, i will be playing my one (and likely) only show this year with the full Speelburg band.

if we all tune in together on wednesday, i'm told they will make first contact. plus you get to watch us play a bunch of cool new songs from my cool new album 'Porsche.'

it's a win/win.

full disclosure, i have been watching a lot of x-files recently.

2020's getting better. i promise."

In addition to the official album interactive livestream concert, Speelburg will be continuing his weekly Reddit livestreams throughout the rest of the year. Since kicking off at the beginning of October, the streams have accumulated over 335,000 total viewers. Tune in every Wednesday, starting at 9:30am Pacific/12:30pm Eastern, to Speelburg's official Reddit HERE to watch.

Porsche, written and produced by Speelburg and mixed by Grammy Award-winning producer Ben H. Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Animal Collective, Kaiser Chiefs), is an expansive collection living at the intersection of pop art and pop music that showcases the buzzworthy artist's unique sound that blends crisp, funky electro-pop beats and indie rock influences with witty lyrics and infectious hook-heavy choruses to create the musical child of Beck, Vampire Weekend and Paul Simon. Latest single "Gwyneth (Get Up!)" is a funky and playful track, named for Paltrow herself, that encapsulates the frivolous and feel-good vibe that is ever-present on Porsche - PRESS HERE to watch the '80s throwback-style video. Elsewhere on the 11-track album are the singles "Everything I Know," a carefree and upbeat pop song that features his friend Cautious Clay (Josh Karpeh) on sax, energetic single "When You Want Me," a Today's Top Tune on KCRW's "Morning Becomes Eclectic," tropical synth-pop single "World Is Falling Apart (this version)," and "Crash & Burn," which was influenced by early 90's Dust Brothers, Cut Chemist, Beck and The Avalanches and features samples from KPM's seminal library.

Since his debut in 2014, Speelburg has amassed over 11 million total streams along with accolades and support from Noisey, Ones To Watch, The Line of Best Fit, Pigeons & Planes, Clash Magazine, SPIN, American Songwriter, Glide Magazine, BBC Radio, Spotify, Apple Music, KCRW and SiriusXM, among many others. His 2019 single "Say Hello" was prominently featured in commercials for Samsung and Google Pixel earlier this year. The Belgian-American singer, songwriter and producer, who splits his time between Los Angeles and England, is as much a compelling and exciting visual artist as he is an innovative musician, as best represented by his videos for "Screener Season," his ode to Sofia Coppola films, and the animated "Headlights" video.

Listen to "Porsche" here:

