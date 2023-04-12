Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SPEEDY ORTIZ Returns After 5+ Years with New Single 'Scabs'

The track was released alongside a lyric video.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Since its inception in 2011, Speedy Ortiz has radiated exuberance and dynamism like few other rock bands, having produced an expansive and critically revered discography, toured worldwide, and inspired next generations of bands with inventive songwriting and advocacy to better the music industry.

Songwriter, guitarist and singer Sadie Dupuis has remained busy as well, releasing solo music (and collaborating with the likes of Lizzo, The New Pornographers, Ben Lee and Backxwash) under the moniker Sad13, publishing two poetry books, and running the Carpark Records imprint and literary journal, Wax Nine (Spacemoth, Johanna Warren, Melkbelly).

Today Speedy Ortiz returns after five long years with "Scabs," the band's first new song since 2018-and its first to feature longtime touring members Audrey Zee Whitesides (bass) and Joey Doubek (drums), who are now full time contributors alongside Dupuis and Andy Molholt (guitar)

Engineered and mixed by Illuminati Hotties' Sarah Tudzin, who co-produced with Speedy Ortiz, "Scabs" was recorded in the nearly-alien desert landscapes of Joshua Tree's Rancho de la Luna and El Paso's Sonic Ranch. Wryly excoriating people whose activism ends at empty words instead of material work, the song's riffs feel lived-in and playful, pushing between knotty time changes, oddball percussion, and cheeky vocal hooks. "Scabs" reaffirms Speedy Ortiz's desire to push themselves politically and musically, vital and surprising as ever.

Listen to the new single here:



