Twenty One Pilots Share New Song 'The Craving (Single Version)'

Twenty One Pilots will celebrate the release of their album Clancy with The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever.

By: May. 22, 2024
Twenty One Pilots Share New Song 'The Craving (Single Version)'
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

GRAMMY® Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have shared “The Craving (single version),” the final taste of new music off their forthcoming album Clancy which arrives everywhere this Friday, May 24th.  “The Craving (single version)” is available today on all streaming services and is joined by an official music video directed by longtime collaborator Reel Bear Media.

The band debuted the emotionally charged track earlier this month, debuting it live at their sold-out London underplay at the Electric Ballroom. Twenty One Pilots’ run of super intimate live performances - which included sold-out shows in New York City, Mexico City, and Berlin - will culminate this Friday, May 24th, with a very special hometown release day performance at Columbus, OH’s Newport Music Hall.

This past weekend, Twenty One Pilots partnered with independent record stores and various venues around the world to kickoff their global listening parties for Clancy. The events, which will continue through May 23rd,  will see over 200 locations around the world hosting fans to listen to Clancy in its entirety ahead of its release.  For more information on Twenty One Pilots’ Clancy global listening events, please visit HERE.

Twenty One Pilots will celebrate the release of Clancy with The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever, kicking off with a two-night stand on August 15th and 16th at Denver, CO’s Ball Arena. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom [see tour itinerary below].  Tickets for The Clancy World Tour are on sale now. For tickets and more information on Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour visit HERE.

Clancy is highlighted by the previously released album tracks “Backslide,” “Next Semester” and “Overcompensate,” the latter of which rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart hitting #1, marking their 11th #1 at the format, as it welcomes listeners back to the band’s immersive world of ‘Trench.’

Having amassed over 33 billion streams worldwide and over 3 million tickets sold across global headline tours, the Columbus, OH based duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have established themselves as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation.  Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in an ambitious multi-album narrative first introduced in the band's 2015 multi-Platinum breakthrough, Blurryface.  

Tour Dates

August 15, 2024

August 16, 2024

August 18, 2024

August 21, 2024

August 22, 2024

August 24, 2024

August 25, 2024

August 27, 2024

August 28, 2024

August 30, 2024

August 31, 2024

September 3, 2024

September 4, 2024

September 6, 2024

September 7, 2024

September 10, 2024

September 11, 2024

September 13, 2024

September 14, 2024

September 15, 2024

September 17, 2024

September 18, 2024

September 20, 2024

September 21, 2024

September 25, 2024

September 27, 2024

September 28, 2024

September 29, 2024

October 1, 2024

October 2, 2024

October 4, 2024

October 5, 2024

October 6, 2024

October 8, 2024

October 9, 2024

October 10, 2024

October 12, 2024

November 17, 2024

November 19, 2024

November 21, 2024

November 24, 2024

April 7, 2025

April 8, 2025

April 9, 2025

April 12, 2025

April 13, 2025

April 16, 2025

April 17, 2025

April 21, 2025

April 22, 2025

April 24, 2025

April 27, 2025

April 28, 2025

April 30, 2025

May 1, 2025

May 2, 2025

May 5, 2025

May 6, 2025

May 8, 2025

May 9, 2025

May 11, 2025

May 13, 2025

May 14, 2025

Denver, CO

Denver, CO

Salt Lake City, UT

Portland, OR

Seattle, WA

Oakland, CA

Sacramento, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix, AZ

Las Vegas, NV

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX

Duluth, GA

Orlando, FL

Raleigh, NC

Philadelphia, PA

Baltimore, MD

Newark, NJ

Brooklyn, NY

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

Montreal, QC

Toronto, ON

Cleveland, OH

Detroit, MI

Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH

Indianapolis, IN

Nashville, TN

St. Louis, MO

Minneapolis, MN

Auckland, NZ

Melbourne, AU

Brisbane, AU

Sydney, AU

Hamburg, DE

Berlin, DE

Lodz, PL

Prague, CZ

Vienna, AT

Zurich, CH

Bologna, IT

Madrid, ES

Barcelona, ES

Lyon, FR

Munich, DE

Milan, IT

Amsterdam, NL

Cologne, DE

Paris, FR

Glasgow, UK

Birmingham, UK

Belfast, UK

Dublin, IE

Manchester, UK

London, UK

London, UK

Ball Arena

Ball Arena

Delta Center

Moda Center

Climate Pledge Arena

Oakland Arena

Golden 1 Center

Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome

Footprint Center

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Moody Center

Toyota Center

American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center

Gas South Arena

Kia Center

PNC Arena

Wells Fargo Center

CFG Bank Arena

Prudential Center

Barclays Center

TD Garden

TD Garden

Bell Centre

Scotiabank Arena

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Little Caesars Arena

United Center

United Center

Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Bridgestone Arena

Enterprise Center

Target Center

Spark Arena

Rod Laver Arena

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Qudos Bank Arena

Barclays Arena

Uber Arena

Atlas Arena

O2 Arena

Wiener Stadthalle

Hallenstadion

Unipol Arena

WiZink Center

Palau San Jordi

LDLC Arena

Olympiahalle

Forum

Ziggo Dome

Lanxess Arena

Accor Arena

OVO Hydro Arena

Resorts World Arena

SSE Arena Belfast

3Arena

AO Arena

The O2

The O2

Track Listing

1. Overcompensate 

2. Next Semester 

3. Midwest Indigo

4. Routines In The Night

5. Backslide 

6. Vignette

7. The Craving (Jenna’s Version)

8. Lavish

9. Navigating 

10. Snap Back 

11. Oldies Station

12. At the Risk Of Feeling Dumb

13. Paladin Strait

About Twenty One Pilots:

Grammy-Award winning band, Twenty One Pilots, have shifted music and culture as an incomparable creative force and with an ever-evolving vision. The Columbus, OH duo—Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun— have tallied over 33 billion global streams and counting, sold north of three million tickets worldwide, notched dozens of multi-Platinum certifications, and even claimed a spot in the Guinness® Book of World Records. In historic fashion, their quadruple-Platinum breakout LP, Blurryface, took flight as “the first album to notch a RIAA Gold or Platinum certification for every one of its songs,” while Vessel followed suit and achieved the same distinction. They elevated to rarified air as “one of only 18 artists to earn multiple RIAA Diamond certifications,” going Diamond with “Stressed Out” and “Heathens.” 2018’s Platinum-certified Trench extended the ambitious concept laid out in Blurryface and delivered the multi-Platinum and Platinum singles: “Chlorine,” “My Blood” and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “Jumpsuit.” They followed Trench with their Gold-certified LP Scaled And Icy, achieving “the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021” by capturing #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts and crashing the Top 3 of the Billboard 200. Beyond rapturous headline shows at arenas and festivals worldwide, Twenty One Pilots have notably architected an immersive world without comparison, originating a multi-album conceptual arc across Blurryface, Trench, and Scaled And Icy. Exactly nine years to the date of the Blurryface album release, they complete this story on their seventh full-length offering, Clancy [Fueled By Ramen], out May 24, 2024. Led by the single “Overcompensate,” the LP signals the dawn of another era for Twenty One Pilots and alternative rock music at large.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos