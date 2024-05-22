Twenty One Pilots Share New Song 'The Craving (Single Version)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY® Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have shared “The Craving (single version),” the final taste of new music off their forthcoming album Clancy which arrives everywhere this Friday, May 24th. “The Craving (single version)” is available today on all streaming services and is joined by an official music video directed by longtime collaborator Reel Bear Media.

The band debuted the emotionally charged track earlier this month, debuting it live at their sold-out London underplay at the Electric Ballroom. Twenty One Pilots’ run of super intimate live performances - which included sold-out shows in New York City, Mexico City, and Berlin - will culminate this Friday, May 24th, with a very special hometown release day performance at Columbus, OH’s Newport Music Hall.

This past weekend, Twenty One Pilots partnered with independent record stores and various venues around the world to kickoff their global listening parties for Clancy. The events, which will continue through May 23rd, will see over 200 locations around the world hosting fans to listen to Clancy in its entirety ahead of its release. For more information on Twenty One Pilots’ Clancy global listening events, please visit HERE.

Twenty One Pilots will celebrate the release of Clancy with The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever, kicking off with a two-night stand on August 15th and 16th at Denver, CO’s Ball Arena. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom [see tour itinerary below]. Tickets for The Clancy World Tour are on sale now. For tickets and more information on Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour visit HERE.

Clancy is highlighted by the previously released album tracks “Backslide,” “Next Semester” and “Overcompensate,” the latter of which rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart hitting #1, marking their 11th #1 at the format, as it welcomes listeners back to the band’s immersive world of ‘Trench.’

Having amassed over 33 billion streams worldwide and over 3 million tickets sold across global headline tours, the Columbus, OH based duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have established themselves as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation. Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in an ambitious multi-album narrative first introduced in the band's 2015 multi-Platinum breakthrough, Blurryface.

Tour Dates

August 15, 2024 August 16, 2024 August 18, 2024 August 21, 2024 August 22, 2024 August 24, 2024 August 25, 2024 August 27, 2024 August 28, 2024 August 30, 2024 August 31, 2024 September 3, 2024 September 4, 2024 September 6, 2024 September 7, 2024 September 10, 2024 September 11, 2024 September 13, 2024 September 14, 2024 September 15, 2024 September 17, 2024 September 18, 2024 September 20, 2024 September 21, 2024 September 25, 2024 September 27, 2024 September 28, 2024 September 29, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024 October 6, 2024 October 8, 2024 October 9, 2024 October 10, 2024 October 12, 2024 November 17, 2024 November 19, 2024 November 21, 2024 November 24, 2024 April 7, 2025 April 8, 2025 April 9, 2025 April 12, 2025 April 13, 2025 April 16, 2025 April 17, 2025 April 21, 2025 April 22, 2025 April 24, 2025 April 27, 2025 April 28, 2025 April 30, 2025 May 1, 2025 May 2, 2025 May 5, 2025 May 6, 2025 May 8, 2025 May 9, 2025 May 11, 2025 May 13, 2025 May 14, 2025 Denver, CO Denver, CO Salt Lake City, UT Portland, OR Seattle, WA Oakland, CA Sacramento, CA Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA Phoenix, AZ Las Vegas, NV Austin, TX Houston, TX Dallas, TX Dallas, TX Duluth, GA Orlando, FL Raleigh, NC Philadelphia, PA Baltimore, MD Newark, NJ Brooklyn, NY Boston, MA Boston, MA Montreal, QC Toronto, ON Cleveland, OH Detroit, MI Chicago, IL Chicago, IL Columbus, OH Columbus, OH Columbus, OH Indianapolis, IN Nashville, TN St. Louis, MO Minneapolis, MN Auckland, NZ Melbourne, AU Brisbane, AU Sydney, AU Hamburg, DE Berlin, DE Lodz, PL Prague, CZ Vienna, AT Zurich, CH Bologna, IT Madrid, ES Barcelona, ES Lyon, FR Munich, DE Milan, IT Amsterdam, NL Cologne, DE Paris, FR Glasgow, UK Birmingham, UK Belfast, UK Dublin, IE Manchester, UK London, UK London, UK Ball Arena Ball Arena Delta Center Moda Center Climate Pledge Arena Oakland Arena Golden 1 Center Intuit Dome Intuit Dome Footprint Center MGM Grand Garden Arena Moody Center Toyota Center American Airlines Center American Airlines Center Gas South Arena Kia Center PNC Arena Wells Fargo Center CFG Bank Arena Prudential Center Barclays Center TD Garden TD Garden Bell Centre Scotiabank Arena Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Little Caesars Arena United Center United Center Nationwide Arena Nationwide Arena Nationwide Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Bridgestone Arena Enterprise Center Target Center Spark Arena Rod Laver Arena Brisbane Entertainment Centre Qudos Bank Arena Barclays Arena Uber Arena Atlas Arena O2 Arena Wiener Stadthalle Hallenstadion Unipol Arena WiZink Center Palau San Jordi LDLC Arena Olympiahalle Forum Ziggo Dome Lanxess Arena Accor Arena OVO Hydro Arena Resorts World Arena SSE Arena Belfast 3Arena AO Arena The O2 The O2

Track Listing

1. Overcompensate

2. Next Semester

3. Midwest Indigo

4. Routines In The Night

5. Backslide

6. Vignette

7. The Craving (Jenna’s Version)

8. Lavish

9. Navigating

10. Snap Back

11. Oldies Station

12. At the Risk Of Feeling Dumb

13. Paladin Strait

About Twenty One Pilots:

Grammy-Award winning band, Twenty One Pilots, have shifted music and culture as an incomparable creative force and with an ever-evolving vision. The Columbus, OH duo—Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun— have tallied over 33 billion global streams and counting, sold north of three million tickets worldwide, notched dozens of multi-Platinum certifications, and even claimed a spot in the Guinness® Book of World Records. In historic fashion, their quadruple-Platinum breakout LP, Blurryface, took flight as “the first album to notch a RIAA Gold or Platinum certification for every one of its songs,” while Vessel followed suit and achieved the same distinction. They elevated to rarified air as “one of only 18 artists to earn multiple RIAA Diamond certifications,” going Diamond with “Stressed Out” and “Heathens.” 2018’s Platinum-certified Trench extended the ambitious concept laid out in Blurryface and delivered the multi-Platinum and Platinum singles: “Chlorine,” “My Blood” and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “Jumpsuit.” They followed Trench with their Gold-certified LP Scaled And Icy, achieving “the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021” by capturing #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts and crashing the Top 3 of the Billboard 200. Beyond rapturous headline shows at arenas and festivals worldwide, Twenty One Pilots have notably architected an immersive world without comparison, originating a multi-album conceptual arc across Blurryface, Trench, and Scaled And Icy. Exactly nine years to the date of the Blurryface album release, they complete this story on their seventh full-length offering, Clancy [Fueled By Ramen], out May 24, 2024. Led by the single “Overcompensate,” the LP signals the dawn of another era for Twenty One Pilots and alternative rock music at large.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

