SOMBR to Return to Australia, New Zealand for YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR

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SOMBR has announced his return to Australia and New Zealand for his You Are The Reason Tour, performing headline dates across April 2027.

Making his AU/NZ debut last December, SOMBR instantly sold-out dates across the region and blew crowds away at the 2025 edition of Spilt Milk Festival. Having since released his debut album I Barely Know Her and toured extensively across the globe, SOMBR returns in 2027 as one of music's most talked about new talents to emerge in recent years.

The AU/NZ leg of the You Are The Reason Tour kicks off at Adelaide's AEC Arena on Tuesday 13 April before heading to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 15 April, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Monday 19 April and Afterpay Arena, Sydney on Thursday 22 April with a final show at Auckland's Spark Arena on Tuesday 27 April.

Frontier Members can access their presale from 10am local time on Monday 7 September, before tickets go on sale from 12pm local time on Tuesday 8 September. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/sombr.

Fast emerging as one of music's most compelling new voices, SOMBR has earned critical acclaim worldwide for his emotionally charged songwriting and genre-blurring sound. Dubbed as 'Gen Z's rockstar heir', SOMBR is still, in many ways, the New York-born artist who found his voice via a makeshift bedroom studio on the Lower East Side and is, to this day, the sole writer (and co-producer) of his chart-topping songs.

Now, with a sticky mix of arena pop, indie yearn, and glam charisma, SOMBR has built a devoted global following through his candid portrayals of young love and heartbreak with a smoldering vulnerability and depth. His breakthrough year saw smash hit 'back to friends' reach #1 on Spotify's Global and US charts, crack the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, spend five consecutive weeks atop Alternative Radio, and become the #1 Pop song in America, as well as having 5 hit songs in the Top 10 of Spotify's Australia charts.

SOMBR entered 2026 with a Best New Artist GRAMMY nod following a landmark year in which he stormed the MTV VMAs (performing and winning 'Best Alternative'), played both Fallon and Kimmel, and climbed the rafters with a standout SNL appearance.

Releasing his debut album, I Barely Know Her mid-2025, co-produced by the legendary Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, The Replacements), the album was met with universal acclaim from fans and critics alike. With three of the singles charting simultaneously on the Hot 100 - 'back to friends', '12 to 12' and 'undressed' all also reached Platinum-certified status across North America, UK, Australia and New Zealand - further cementing SOMBR's status as one of the most exciting breakout artists of his generation.

With his meteoric rise extending to the live stage, SOMBR has made a splash at iconic global festivals including Coachella, Sziget and Lollapalooza, with more appearances to come across European summer. Headlining tours across North America, UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the singer-songwriter has sold out rapidly across the world, attracting surprise guest appearances from the likes of Billy Corgan, Sam Smith, Billy Idol and Laufey.

With 2026 singles 'Homewrecker' and 'Potential' already showcasing his rapid artistic evolution, SOMBR has reached new heights with latest single 'My Body Isn't Ready', with which he equalled his UK chart record and debuted in Top 10 charts worldwide. As his global audience continues to grow, the achievement serves as the latest milestone in a career that is showing no signs of slowing down.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 13 April - AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Thursday 15 April - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC - Lic. All Ages - axs.com/au

Monday 19 April - Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Thursday 22 April - Afterpay Arena, Sydney, NSW - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 27 April - Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ - Lic. All Ages - ticketmaster.co.nz

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

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