BALU BRIGADA Officially Return With New Single BEDHEAD

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Alternative duo Balu Brigada have released their new single, 'BedHead,' available now via Atlantic Records/ARRO Records/Warner Australia. The track marks the brothers' first new release since their acclaimed 2025 debut album, Portal, and arrives alongside an official music video.

''BedHead' is about trading sleep for a dream,' say Henry and Pierre Beasley, the New Zealander brothers who comprise Balu Brigada. 'It's being aware of all the hurts and heartaches that inevitably come from pursuing a passion project, and deciding it's worth doing anyway. Written after the busiest year of our lives, 'BedHead' bittersweetly details the sacrifices we make to relationships, sleep, and home life, and comes to the conclusion that we wouldn't have it any other way. I'm g-g-g-good with that.'

'BedHead' arrives alongside a busy international live schedule for the duo that has already seen a sold-out EU/UK headline tour, UK dates supporting Empire of the Sun, and stage-stealing debut festival performances at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco. Upcoming dates include a pair of special arena shows supporting sombr at Seattle, WA's Climate Pledge Arena (October 1) and Portland, OR's Moda Center (October 2) as well as festival appearances at Columbia, MD's All Things Go (September 25), San Diego, CA's CRSSD Fest (September 27), Austin, TX's Austin City Limits Music Festival (October 3 and October 10), and Mexico City, MX's Corona Capital CDMX (November 21). For complete details, visit www.balu-brigada.com/#tour.

Balu Brigada cemented themselves as an alternative music powerhouse with the launch of their acclaimed debut album, Portal. The project, which has accumulated over 328M global streams since its 2025 release, earned them recognition among SiriusXM's 2025 'Future Five' and Amazon Music's 'Breakthrough: Artists To Watch in 2025.' Built over three years in studios around the world spanning New York, Berlin, Los Angeles, and their native New Zealand, the album saw the duo push their sonic boundaries on experimental tracks like 'Backseat,' 'What Do We Ever Really Know?,' 'The Question,' and 'So Cold.' The latter proved a breakout fan favorite, amassing over 129.9M global streams. Named Billboard's April 2025 'Chartbreaker,' the hit track reached #1 on the Alternative Airplay chart and was featured on the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack, with its official music video boasting over 5.2M views.

To celebrate Portal, Balu Brigada embarked on their biggest North American headline run to date, playing venues including Los Angeles, CA's The Fonda Theatre, Seattle, WA's The Crocodile, New York City's Webster Hall, and Washington, DC's 9:30 Club. They further marked their rapid ascent with a late-night television debut, delivering a performance of 'So Cold' on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!.

Hailed by i-D as 'an actual band of brothers making tunes stacked with hooks that'll run circles around your brain for days,' the duo has built a dedicated following with their distinctive blend of groovy synths, nostalgic guitars, and introspective storytelling. Their 2022 debut EP, I Should Be Home, quickly garnered critical acclaim while 2023's Find A Way kept the momentum going—amassing over 26 million streams powered by the top-10 viral hit, 'Designer.' Along the way, they earned praise from Rolling Stone, Ones To Watch, and PEOPLE, which named the band to its 'Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark' list, praising their 'soaring falsetto choruses, synth hooks and an irresistible, underlying groove.' Summer 2024 saw the brothers handpicked by Twenty One Pilots to join the North American, EU/UK, Latin America, and AU/NZ legs of their Clancy World Tour, winning over arena audiences at every sold-out stop.

'BedHead' sees Balu Brigada continuing on what has been an exhilarating journey.

BALU BRIGADA LIVE 2026

September 25 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go †

September 27 – San Diego, CA – CRSSD Fest †

October 1 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

October 2 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *

October 3 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival †

October 10 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival †

November 21 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital CDMX †

† Festival Appearance

* supporting sombr

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