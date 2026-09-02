SNACKTIME Signs to Thirty Tigers, to Tour With Devon Gilfillian Starting Sept. 14

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Philadelphia band SNACKTIME has signed with Thirty Tigers and released a new single, 'Can't Imagine Why You'd Stay,' following a summer that included standout performances at Newport Folk Festival and Lollapalooza.

Produced and mixed in Los Angeles and Philadelphia by Justin Lucas (Daniel Caesar, Khalid) and mastered by triple GRAMMY winner Chris Gehringer (Dua Lipa, Rosalia, Robyn), 'Can't Imagine Why You'd Stay' is a sunny yet contemplative dysfunction anthem embroidered with tasteful brass interjections and Nico Bryant's astonishingly supple pipes. Pulsing Paisley Park beats and flitting guitars feed wistful '80s verses before the huge, hard-to-resist hook stomps and struts towards the 'repeat' button. The single marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for SNACKTIME and the band's first release with a label partner.

'We have been pouring every ounce of our heart and soul into 'Can't Imagine Why You'd Stay,'' founder Sam Gellerstein reflects on the making of the song. 'The band spent many days inside chipping away at the stone until it finally came into its realized form, and then polished it in sunny Los Angeles with the amazing Justin Lucas. We hope that you can see from this release a more open and honest SNACKTIME.'

On their new partnership with Thirty Tigers, the band shares, 'We are so grateful to be partnering with the iconic Thirty Tigers for this. Their belief in us, and their vision in what we can do, has reinvigorated us and gotten us ready to bring this music to the world.'

Born from free performances in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square during the summer of 2020, SNACKTIME has built a reputation as one of the country's most dynamic live bands and fearless collaborators. That momentum reached new heights this summer with a return to Newport Folk Festival, where the band performed throughout the weekend with Ms. Lauryn Hill, Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Devon Gilfillan, Trousdale and Louis Cato, followed by a standout performance at Lollapalooza. The summer builds on a run over the last couple of years that has included performances at Boston Calling and Roots Picnic; a tour supporting Fitz and the Tantrums; a stint as the house band for ESPN's They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce; a nomination for 'Self-Released Record of the Year' at the 2026 Libera Awards; and inclusion on the National Independent Venue Association's annual NIVA Live List, recognizing the country's top emerging live acts.

SNACKTIME is Nico Bryant (Vocals), Sam Gellerstein (Bass), Austin Marlow (Drums), Larry Monroe, Jr. (Guitar), Eric Sherman (Trumpet, Guitar), Michael Spearman (Trombone, Keys), and Ben Stocker (Tenor Sax).

Catch SNACKTIME on the Tour

09/14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle +

09/15 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage +

09/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room +

09/18 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now. Fest Late Night Show

10/06 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +

10/07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios +

10/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent +

10/10 - W. Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre +

+Shows with Devon Gilfillian

Photo Credit: Anthony Mulcahy



Photo Credit: Anthony Mulcahy

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