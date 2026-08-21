Lucky Daye Releases New Single "FLY U OUT" Feat. Leon Thomas

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Lucky Daye has released 'Fly U Out,' a new collaboration with fellow GRAMMY winner Leon Thomas. Out now via Warner Records, the track offers the latest glimpse into Lucky's forthcoming album.

Built on misty acoustic guitar, hushed percussion, and a deep, rumbling low end, 'Fly U Out' is a romantic ache between two people who have exhausted every way of pretending they don't miss each other. Lucky opens the door with a simple proposition: 'All of these texts ain't enough, all of these pictures / Just because I ain't wit ya… Baby take off, hurry up / Need your attention, I'll be sending your ticket.' Leon answers with his own dose of romantic uncertainty: 'Yeah, you all about me, but you ain't mine…' — leaving the possibility of something more hanging deliciously in the air.

With each project, Lucky Daye has pushed R&B forward without severing its connection to the genre's deepest traditions, moving between live-band soul, experimental production, lush romance and emotionally precise songwriting. With his forthcoming album on the horizon, he is entering a new phase as an artist who isn't simply interpreting R&B's language, but helping define where it goes next.

'Fly U Out' follows 'Nowhere Fast,' Lucky's first release since joining Warner Records and the opening statement of this new chapter. Produced by D'Mile, the subtly hypnotic track introduced a more minimal, textured and emotionally open sound, earning recognition from ESSENCE and okayplayer, while Billboard praised its 'stripped back sound' and 'cool vibe.' Where 'Nowhere Fast' asked listeners to slow down, 'Fly U Out' pulls them closer. Together, the two songs offer the first glimpse into an album that promises to expand Lucky's already formidable creative universe — one rooted in vulnerability, musicianship, sensuality and the belief that R&B can evolve without losing its soul.

On September 10, Lucky Daye will headline Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Live in Brooklyn, giving fans an early opportunity to experience this new era in person. The performance arrives at a pivotal moment for the artist, as he moves from the intimacy of his new music into one of his biggest live showcases of the year. For more information and tickets, visit https://live.billboard.com/rbhh.

Lucky's momentum comes after a remarkable run of collaborations and career-defining performances. Earlier this year, he joined Ms. Lauryn Hill for her all-star tribute to D'Angelo at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards, performing 'Brown Sugar.' He has also recently collaborated with Chris Brown on 'Slow Jamz,' Tank and the Bangas on 'Move,' Alessia Cara on '(Isn't It) Obvious,' Tori Kelly on 'Make a Baby,' and Teyana Taylor on 'Hard Part,' which he performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In 2025, Lucky further cemented his status as one of R&B's defining voices when he won his second GRAMMY for Best Traditional R&B Performance for 'That's You,' the lead single from his acclaimed third album Algorithm. The project, featuring Teddy Swims and RAYE, was praised by Pitchfork as 'a collection of live-band soul and future-R&B' that updates the classic seduction song with modern vulnerability.' It was the latest milestone in a career that has consistently challenged the boundaries of the genre.

His 2019 debut Painted introduced an artist capable of blending classic soul with adventurous production; 2021's Table for Two earned the GRAMMY for Best Progressive R&B Album; and 2022's Candydrip further established Lucky as one of contemporary R&B's most distinctive auteurs. He has now earned 13 GRAMMY nominations across his projects and songwriting work, including collaborations with artists such as Mary J. Blige.

With 'Nowhere Fast,' 'Fly U Out,' and his forthcoming album, he is entering a moment where everything he has learned — as a singer, songwriter, producer, collaborator and student of R&B — converges into something distinctly his own.

About Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye has always been an artist in motion. Long celebrated as one of modern R&B's most meticulous craftsmen — balancing technical precision against emotional depth — the GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer has spent years expanding the genre's boundaries while constantly evolving his own artistry.

Lucky discovered his love and natural gift for music as a kid in New Orleans, first in worship and soon in the world (his name is, in part, a nod to Marvin Gaye). He followed his dreams to L.A., writing for the likes of Keith Sweat, Ne-Yo, Mary J. Blige, and Ella Mai, before claiming the spotlight. His breakout debut, 2019's Painted, was a seamless blur of classic soul and experimental production that earned four GRAMMY nods, including Best R&B Album. He then expanded his sonic universe across his GRAMMY-winning duets EP Table for Two, 2022's sultry sophomore set Candydrip, and 2024's Algorithm, which celebrated R&B's kaleidoscopic nature with an infusion of guitar, plus cameos from Teddy Swims and RAYE.

But with his fifth LP, ALOUD, Lucky's movement is freer than ever as he approaches music like a pro baller does the off-season: honing his craft, but ignoring expectation, embracing exploration, and enjoying the game. The title plays on the tension between 'allowed' and 'aloud,' rejecting the idea that artists need permission (from industry, peers, or themselves) to take risks. 'I used to think I wasn't allowed to do what I wanted,' says Lucky. 'Now I'm screaming.'

Photo Credit: Micaiah Carter



Photo Credit: Micaiah Carter

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