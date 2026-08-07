GOD OF WAR Releases New Album MOLLY PICTURE via Julia's War

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GOD OF WAR, the collaborative project of THEY ARE GUTTING A BODY OF WATER's Douglas Dulgarian and HOOKY's Scott Turner and Sam Silbert, released its new album MOLLY PICTURE via Julia's War Recordings. The release arrives alongside an official music video for album track LINDAS, directed by David Luna, a collaborator of TAGABOW and HER NEW KNIFE. The video was filmed at Front Street Gym in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and follows the training journey of a young boxer in a short-film format.

With carefree, jangly guitar riffs, twinkling with vivid, colorful electronic beats and playful vocals throughout, the release finds the trio blending their sound for innovation and indulgence. The 'Lindas' music video unfolds like a short film, featuring the training journey of a young boxer.

God of War is music for the crowd of if you know, you know-ers. Debuting in 2023 with their album, serotonin, God of War embodies the feeling of getting lost in a video game or skate video. The trio of Philadelphia DIY heroes has joined forces again to create songs with layers of droning metallics, twisted riffs, Nintendo-esque sounds, and supreme pop songcraft under a blanket of melancholy.

Tracklist

1. some Prank

2. defeater

3. mickey don't pose

4. Lindas

5. raphael Bad as s

6. Gorgeouses apartment

7. new deal

8. No Junior's

9. mischief night

About God of War

God of War is Douglas Dulgarian (They Are Gutting A Body of Water), Scott Turner (Hooky), and Sam Silbert (Hooky, circle of fire).

About Julia's War Recordings

Julia's War Recordings is a community-based record label out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but serving the greater world as a whole. Founded by Douglas Dulgarian of They Are Gutting a Body of Water in 2021, the label aims to provide physical media for bands that rock, for people pushing the boundaries of music and creation in the modern day.

MOLLY PICTURE follows the earlier singles MICKEY DON'T POSE and NEW DEAL, which previewed the album's electronic-leaning sound. A companion music video for MICKEY DON'T POSE, also directed by Luna, depicted a pursuit of pleasure and the drive to win at all costs.

Photo Credit: Arturo Zarate [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Arturo Zarate [Download Hi-Res]

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