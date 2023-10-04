SLINK Announces New EP From Tristan Arp

The new EP will be released on October 20.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

SLINK Announces New EP From Tristan Arp

A shapeshifter across strains of biologic club environs and tender sculptural soundscapes, Tristan Arp twists into new forms on his latest EP "The Self Elastic".

This exquisite corpse of dancefloor transmutations finds the American producer-composer testing the elasticity of his own sonic blueprint through an exploration of varicolored intensity, mischief, and evolution.

Inspired by the sci-fi writings of Octavia E. Butler's "Parable of the Sower" and Bo-Young Kim's “An Evolutionary Myth,” the fluidity of free jazz innovator Ornette Coleman, and a fascination with alchemy, Tristan Arp takes his club hybridity to new permutations on The Self Elastic. Lead single “Afterimaging” is a collage of atonal saxophone samples whirlpooling together with whirring machinery, the result a new level of freak-time club rapture for the producer.

There's also biological consciousness and defiance in Arp's production palette, from the zipping “Polymer” which flits through a jungle of humanoid vocal samples at a hummingbird's hurried pace, to the crawling synthetic entrapment of “Shrink Wrap,” and the ghostly out-of-body “Liquid,” reminiscent of the formless shells of alien prey from Jonathan Glazer's Under the Skin.

Tristan Arp questions our natural limits and inspects what it would sound like if one could alchemize a self that is beyond the sum of all our parts. Would it make a sound? Would it have a shape? Would it have a body?

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Tatsumi Milori



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SLINK Announces New EP From Tristan Arp Photo
SLINK Announces New EP From Tristan Arp

SLINK announces new EP from Tristan Arp. Explore the sonic evolution and club hybridity of Tristan Arp's latest EP, 'The Self Elastic'. Inspired by the sci-fi writings of Octavia E. Butler's 'Parable of the Sower' and Bo-Young Kim's “An Evolutionary Myth,” the fluidity of free jazz innovator Ornette Coleman, and a fascination with alchemy.

2
Paledusk Drop Rumble With Masato Photo
Paledusk Drop 'Rumble' With Masato

Paledusk releases new single 'Rumble' featuring Masato. Check out the latest music release from Paledusk. Paledusk will also embark on their first-ever tour of North America, supporting metalcore monsters Polaris on the Fatalism Tour, alongside Currents and Varials.

3
Tenacious D & the Spicy Meatball Tour Rolls on With Arena Dates Photo
Tenacious D & the Spicy Meatball Tour Rolls on With Arena Dates

TENACIOUS D AND THE SPICY MEATBALL TOUR continues with an arena tour in 2024. Get all the details and dates for this highly anticipated tour. Tenacious D is the best band in the world and in the Spicy Meatball Tour they are at the peak of their powers. Better than the Beatles…better than the Stones…even better than Taylor Swift. And they have PYRO!

4
Nervous Horizon Welcomes NYC-based Artist Ma Sha To The Label Photo
Nervous Horizon Welcomes NYC-based Artist Ma Sha To The Label

Nervous Horizon welcomes NYC-based artist Ma Sha to the label with her high-voltage EP 'Elastik.' Ma Sha's solo sound explores the concept of self-isolation-induced time distortion and the interplay of diverse rhythms in her environment. Stream 'KV December' on Bandcamp.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HAMILTON