SLINK Announces New EP From Tristan Arp

A shapeshifter across strains of biologic club environs and tender sculptural soundscapes, Tristan Arp twists into new forms on his latest EP "The Self Elastic".

This exquisite corpse of dancefloor transmutations finds the American producer-composer testing the elasticity of his own sonic blueprint through an exploration of varicolored intensity, mischief, and evolution.

Inspired by the sci-fi writings of Octavia E. Butler's "Parable of the Sower" and Bo-Young Kim's “An Evolutionary Myth,” the fluidity of free jazz innovator Ornette Coleman, and a fascination with alchemy, Tristan Arp takes his club hybridity to new permutations on The Self Elastic. Lead single “Afterimaging” is a collage of atonal saxophone samples whirlpooling together with whirring machinery, the result a new level of freak-time club rapture for the producer.

There's also biological consciousness and defiance in Arp's production palette, from the zipping “Polymer” which flits through a jungle of humanoid vocal samples at a hummingbird's hurried pace, to the crawling synthetic entrapment of “Shrink Wrap,” and the ghostly out-of-body “Liquid,” reminiscent of the formless shells of alien prey from Jonathan Glazer's Under the Skin.

Tristan Arp questions our natural limits and inspects what it would sound like if one could alchemize a self that is beyond the sum of all our parts. Would it make a sound? Would it have a shape? Would it have a body?

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Tatsumi Milori