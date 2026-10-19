SICKY Releases Discworld-Inspired Single 'MORT' Ahead of 'REDLAND' Album

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British alternative artist SICKY, the solo project of North England-born, now Shropshire-based musician Mick Butler (of SUMO and Papa Mantra), embraces the mischievous side of fun with 'Mort', an offbeat track inspired by Terry Pratchett's beloved Discworld novel 'MORT'. Blending infectious, Britpop-infused indie rock with a wicked sense of humour, SICKY serves up a delightfully macabre tale that's packed with attitude and humour. Previewing his fourth album 'Redland', following the chaotic 'Bubblegum Party', this record explores darker territory, including friendships lost along the way, and SICKY's knack for pairing catchy hooks with wonderfully crooked charm remains very much alive.

The video stars Lily as the Grim Reaper, as she tackles the mundanity of human life, mirroring Pratchett's tale of Death taking a sabbatical from soul collecting. Lily's pint-sized harbinger of doom goes about ordinary business — with predictably eyebrow-raising results. Butler recalls that a miniature Death wielding a scythe in a supermarket was enough to turn a few heads. 'Mort' is a wickedly catchy reminder that even the Grim Reaper deserves a day off — although perhaps not a trip to the supermarket.

British alternative artist SICKY gets into the spirit of the season with 'Mort', the first track on his forthcoming full-length 'Redland' album — his fourth to date. Once again, he delivers an earful that is full of mischief, attitude and a darker sense of humour with a song inspired by the book 'MORT' from Terry Pratchett's Discworld.

In that novel, an awkward farm boy named Mort becomes the apprentice to Death — a tall, cat-loving skeleton personage, who decides to take a sabbatical to experience human pleasures — and must learn to navigate the immense cosmic responsibility of harvesting souls while attempting to outsmart his master and alter fate itself.

SICKY is the solo project of Mick Butler, whose brand of melodic Britpop-infused indie rock spells good news for fans of Beck, Supergrass and early Blur. Originally from the Black Country region of England, he is now based in Shropshire. After a run of playing in bands — from the brass soaked pop of Papa Mantra to the dirty stomp of SUMO — he now derives pleasure from banging out tunes and crafting new material as a true independent creator.

'This song was inspired by the wonderful Terry Pratchett's Discworld novel of the same name. In the video, Death (played by the ever-dark Lily) is featured doing everyday mundane stuff. In the novel, he hired Mort to take his place so that he could experience human life for himself,' says Mick Butler.

'This video and song were recorded in my hometown, Bridgnorth. The making of the video turned a few heads -- a miniature Death carrying a scythe in a supermarket tends to do that. This was my first attempt at recording my newly bought piano. A certain amount of pointing a mic and hoping for the best went on, but hopefully it has worked out okay.'

'Mort' is also the second single from the 'Redland' album, following 'Bubblegum Party', each showcasing SICKY's playful, infectious pop-rock sensibilities and off-kilter style.

'Redland' is an album about friends lost along the way and it's a good bit darker than past albums. While the new record presents some other shady moments, 'Swim' and 'Bubblegum Party' are not among them, presenting SICKY's buoyant cheekiness, the latter track telling of a gloriously messy breakup party, served with a crooked grin as sweetness meets spite, chaos and a wicked sense of fun.

In 2025, SICKY released his widely acclaimed 'Troubled Delight' album, preceded by his sophomore 'Garbage Town' album in 2022. Prior to that, in 2021, he debuted with 'Bowling Balls', partially inspired by Prince, Bowie and Ray Bradbury's book 'The Martian Chronicles'.

On October 20th, 'Mort' is out across digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where the 'Redland' album is available for pre-order ahead of its November 20th release date.

Credits

Written by Mick Butler (SICKY)

Recorded, mixed and produced by SICKY in Shropshire

Mastered by Streaky Mastering

Cover artwork by Robin Firth

Video by Mick Butler and starring Lily

Tracklist

1. Mort

2. It's Where I've Been All the Time

3. Bubblegum Party

4. Anything's Better

5. Troubled Delight

6. The Glass Ashtray

7. Swim

8. Twist

9. Lost a Friend Today

10. Complications Unknown

11. Time to Go

12. We're Home

Photo Credit: Helen Marshall



Photo Credit: Helen Marshall

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