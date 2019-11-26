SHAED's 'Trampoline' Hits #4 at Top 40

Platinum-selling DC trio SHAED have had a banner 2019 thanks to the global success of their breakout hit single "Trampoline," which has been streamed more than half of a BILLION times. Taken from the band's 2018 EP Melt, "Trampoline" made waves after being featured in Apple's MacBook Air ad campaign that resulted in feverish radio play, landing them at #1 on both the Alternative and Rock Airplay charts, #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart, and as of this week #4 on Top 40, #13 on the Hot 100, and #6 at Hot AC.

Along the way, the song has tallied over 1.5 million TikTok user creations and over half a billion streams, as well as catching the ear of pop sensation ZAYN, who appeared on a special version of the track this fall. Consisting of powerhouse vocalist Chelsea Lee, her husband Spencer Ernst and his twin brother Max Ernst - both of whom tackle instrumental and production duties - SHAED has played to massive crowds at major music festivals all year including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Summerfest, BottleRock, Summer Sonic Japan, Firefly and more, all while completing two sold-out North American headline tours. SHAED will close out 2019 with several radio shows in December including Alt 92.3's Not So Silent Night at Barclay's Center in NYC on 12/5 with Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, Jimmy Eat World, Of Monsters and Men, and Judah & the Lion.

The band made debut appearances on Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live! this year, and they've been featured by Billboard, Rolling Stone, Variety, MTV, Interview Magazine, i-D Magazine, NYLON, The Washington Post, and many more. SHAED looks to continue their rise into 2020 with follow-up single "Thunder" approaching Alternative Radio's Top 20 and a debut album on the horizon.

