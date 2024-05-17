SHAED Releases New Single 'Maybe I Don't Know How' Ahead of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Genre-defying band SHAED released their brand new single “Maybe I Don’t Know How” off upcoming album Spinning Out, dropping June 7 via BMG.

“Maybe I Don’t Know How” follows “Everybody Knows I’m High” and “Rocket In The Sky” as the third single from Spinning Out. The band, who worked on the track with Mike Del Rio, had the following to say about its creation and evolution: “We were in a circle, vibing out so hard, just saying random things and creating this story of this person who just did not know how to cut the rope with someone in their life. It was maybe a darker relationship energy: “If love’s a drug I’m never high enough.” It’s someone who’s maybe too drawn in, too obsessed.”

Spinning Out comprises eleven songs exploring themes of family, love, and growth. Over years of writing, recording, and producing, Spinning Out cohered as a collection of snapshots and vignettes, reflecting on love and belonging from all different angles. Earlier this year, SHAED performed the first single off the album, “Everybody Knows I’m High,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (watch here).

Spinning Out tracklist

We Live We Die Maybe I Don’t Know How Palm Trees Everybody Knows I’m High Rocket in the Sky You Stole My Favorite Song By Myself Spinning Out Love Is Painful Everybody Knows I’m High (bedroom version) Shapes

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 18, SHAED will be performing at Brooklyn’s Sound Mind Music Festival for Mental Health. More details available HERE. The band also has several other shows planned throughout the summer.

Tour Dates

May 18 – Sound Mind Music Festival for Mental Health – Brooklyn, NY – Tickets available HERE

June 6 – Sonic Lunch – Ann Arbor, MI

June 15 – The Atlantis – Washington D.C. – Tickets available HERE

June 22 – The Atlantis – Washington D.C. – Tickets available HERE

July 12 – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA – Tickets available HERE

About SHAED:

SHAED weren’t immune to spinning out. The trio of Chelsea Lee and twin brothers Max and Spencer Ernst had been living in a whirlwind for a long time — a long, circuitous, sometimes stop-start arc that included meeting as teenagers playing around D.C., living and writing at home together, and a surprise breakout hit in 2018’s “Trampoline.” The runaway ascension of “Trampoline” led the band through an array of dream scenario milestones — soundtracking a MacBook Air commercial, two billion streams, and accolades from pop culture monoliths like iHeart and Billboard. But SHAED also experienced the pitfalls of following that unexpected success. Seeking a reset, the trio emerged from tumultuous times equally defined by existential crises and beautiful life changes to craft a sophomore album that was as true a statement of their identity as anything they had made thus far. There was only one name for it: Spinning Out.

Spinning Out is the sound of SHAED’s core ethos, their connection as family and musicians. Inspired by new love and parenthood, the album cohered as a collection of snapshots and vignettes, reflecting on belonging and connection from all different angles. While aided by collaborators like POWERS’ Mike Del Rio, the bulk of Spinning Out was built on SHAED, as always, writing and recording at home together, chasing a more organic and lived-in atmosphere. Across moving ballads and graceful bops alike — including the emotionally bare title track, the soaring “Rocket In The Sky,” and the hazy earworm of lead single “Everybody Knows I’m High” (debuted in SHAED’s February Kimmel performance) — the band catalogs all the trials, euphoria, confusion, and hope that ran through a messy few years. Once upon a time Spinning Out might’ve been born from fragmentation, but it became the story of SHAED doing what they’ve always done best — getting in a room and chasing the answer together.

Photo Credit: Charlie Peacher

Comments