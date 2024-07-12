SG Lewis Shares New Collaboration With Loods on 'Paradise'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Straight off the back of no less than three sets at this year’s Glastonbury festival, London via LA producer, DJ and songwriter, SG Lewis has shared his new sun-soaked collaboration with Loods called “Paradise” via the label head’s own imprint, Forever Days. A deep house roller with a hooky vocal lead, “Paradise” concludes the first trilogy of releases on SG’s new label and lands a week after the track became a standout moment at his sunset to sunrise curated party at Cova Santa in Ibiza alongside Bonobo, TEED and Logic1000. SG Lewis has spent the past few weeks on the White Isle, playing sets at the likes of Pacha, DC10 and an upcoming performance at Ushuaia this Sunday alongside Dom Dolla. SG will keep the party going with a string of Forever Days club nights in California later this month and at the Knockdown Centre in NYC in August. Tickets are available here.

Speaking on “Paradise,” SG Lewis shares: “Loods is one of my favourite creators of euphoric house music - every track of his transports the listener to somewhere tropical. ‘Paradise’ is a collaboration between the two of us that is reminiscent of 2000’s Hedkandi classics.”

Loods adds: “Paradise is the embodiment of the mutual obsession Sam and I share for the golden era of Ibiza - whenever that was. Or, perhaps it’s now? That’s the idea behind the song, anyway; a sound that echoes the white isle 20 years ago as much as it does this coming summer. Hedonism, escapism, and unshackled love, bathing in the warmth of a sun rising over the ocean; that’s the spirit of Paradise.”

“Paradise” lands off the back of SG Lewis’ collaboration with Nelly Furtado “Love Bites” as well as his hotly anticipated collaborative EP with Tove Lo called HEAT - a 15-minute project of dancefloor ecstasy that celebrates the LGBT+ community with four euphoric queer anthems. The release of the EP saw SG achieve his highest ever streaming catalogue day on record with over 15M streams and counting in just three weeks. SG Lewis also performed his biggest Glastonbury to date last month, kicking off with a Club Heat themed b2b with Tove Lo on the Lonely Hearts Club stage, as well as a b2b with Danny Howard and a secret pop up b2b with DJ Boring in partnership with Save Our Scene.

SG Lewis started his musical career as a resident DJ for Chibuku in Liverpool, a place that gave him his musical education and allowed him to cut his teeth as a DJ. It was there that he fell in love with electronic music, club culture and mixing records. Fast forward ten years, and that original love for club music remains the fuel that feeds every piece of music he makes. Every decision in the studio has been informed by music heard in clubs and at festivals, and the moments of euphoria those sounds have created. It’s this ethos that sparked the idea for SG Lewis’ new club centric imprint Forever Days, a place where he can experiment away from the contemporary pop associated with his solo artist project.

Speaking on Forever Days, SG Lewis explains: “For a long time now, I have wanted to create an outlet for the club focused music I am constantly creating, and a place to champion music by artists that I love - music made strictly for the dance floor, with the sole ambition of creating more of these euphoric moments. It is for that reason that I am beyond excited to announce the birth of my record label - ‘Forever Days’. Music for the days and nights that last forever in our memory. I have never been this excited about anything in my entire life. I can’t wait to show you all the music we have ready, and to create some Forever Days for all of us.”

SG Lewis has cemented his status as one of music’s most sought after producers, collaborating with the likes of Elton John, Clairo, Khalid, Aluna, Victoria Monet, Shygirl, Raye, The Neptunes/N.E.R.D’s Chad Hugo + many more across his illustrious career. His debut album times and last years’ follow up AudioLust & HigherLove were released to critical acclaim, and his total stream count is now at a whopping 1.7 billion. Behind the scenes, SG Lewis has produced Dave’s seminal breakout track “100M’s” and co-wrote “Hallucinate” for Dua Lipa’s record-smashing GRAMMY-nominated number-one album, Future Nostalgia. He is highly regarded in fashion circles globally, with Louis Vuitton launching their pre-fall campaign with Soulwax’s remix of “Impact” (featuring Robyn & Channel Tres). He has also DJ’d at parties for the likes of Hermes, Vogue + more. Sam has sold out headline tours across the US, UK, Australia, Europe, and Asia, as well as multiple festival appearances including prime-time slots at Coachella and Glastonbury. His raucous live shows not only make him one of the UK’s hottest talents, but also a formidable artist capable of making a splash on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond.

Photo Credit: Chloe Kim

