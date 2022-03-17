SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE: THE MOVIE Tickets On Sale Today

Starring K-pop's Stage-Breakers who are rewriting K-pop history, SEVENTEEN, consisting of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, DK, MINGYU, THE 8, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO. Directed by OH Yoon-dong. Released in South Korea and Japan by CJ 4DPlex & CGV ICECON, and in all remaining global territories by Trafalgar Releasing.

Tickets are on sale today, March 17*, at 9 a.m. EDT / 6 a.m. PDT here for SEVENTEEN's first-ever movie, "SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE."

With "SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE," SEVENTEEN's devoted fans (known as "CARAT") and music lovers across the globe will view powerful performances, in-depth interviews with the group's members, and experience commentary regarding the group's past and present, as well as the future they will create with CARAT new and old.

Where available, audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film on various formats including "ScreenX," an expanded three-screen system utilizing the front screen as well as the side walls of a theater; "4DX," the world's first commercial multi-sensory theater providing an experience as though in an actual live concert; and "4DX Screen," a combination of both "ScreenX'' and "4DX." Fans are encouraged to sign-up at the official website for updates regarding tickets, participating theaters, and more.

"SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE" is coming to cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, April 20 and Saturday, April 23.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance.

Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-Breakers," SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork. Moving at an unparalleled pace, the K-pop Stage-Breakers made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live.

SEVENTEEN's latest EP Attacca debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200. It sold over 1.3 million copies in the first week of release, earning the K-pop superstars the "quintuple million seller" title as it joins their last four consecutive releases-An Ode, Heng:garæ, ; [Semicolon] and Your Choice-in selling over 1 million copies each. The K-pop superstars have also charted at No.1 on Billboard's World Albums Chart and No. 1 on its Top Current Album Sales Chart while dominating music charts across the globe, including hitting No. 1 on the Japanese Oricon chart.

Watch a special announcement video here: