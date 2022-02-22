SEEVA Releases New Single 'Twenty-Two'

Queer British-Asian artist Seeva's new single "Twenty-Two" was released today to coincide with the Palindrome date.

In this thoughtful, heart-wrenching journey of a breakup taken from his upcoming EP, Seeva's painfully honest and retrospective lyrics reflect upon the intimate moments of a relationship and its subsequent break-down, as his airy vocals float on the breezy yet haunting acoustic-pop track.

The "Twenty-Two" music video (premiering tonight at 22:22PM) sees the creative depict queer love in a gorgeously cinematic setting against a breath-taking backdrop of London's skyline at sunset video, beautifully contrasting everyday memories of a relationship with intense, dramatic scenes of confrontation and breakdowns.

Seeva's had some brilliant support for his music so far from the likes of Attitude Mag, Live Nation and Jo Wiley, as well as performing at Brighton Pride and due to perform at Birmingham Pride this year (not yet announced) while being mentored by the established British producers behind Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Mabel.

Listen to the new single here: