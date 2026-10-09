SEETHER to Release RARE ON AIR Album, Announce 2027 Tour Dates
The collection captures intimate performances from the hard rock band's early career, with 2027 tour dates announced.
Multi-platinum rock band Seether will release Rare On Air on November 20, a collection of rare in-studio and on-air performances recorded during the band's early-2000s rise. The album will be available for pre-order beginning October 9, with 'Driven Under (Studio Session)' released the same day as the first preview from the collection.
Rare On Air pulls back the curtain on one of hard rock's most enduring bands, capturing Seether in intimate, stripped-down settings and showcasing the grit, emotion, and intensity that have defined the band throughout their career. These performances offer a rare snapshot of the band as they were building their audience and establishing themselves as one of hard rock's most formidable acts.
The collection features intimate performances of some of Seether's most enduring songs, including 'Broken,' 'Fake It,' 'Remedy,' 'Fine Again,' and 'Rise Above This,' alongside powerful covers of Pearl Jam's 'Immortality' and Neil Young's 'The Needle and the Damage Done.'
The album's first preview, 'Driven Under (Studio Session),' captures Seether during the early days of their ascent. Recorded at one of the band's many radio station stops, the stripped-down performance finds Shaun Morgan and the band delivering the Disclaimer favorite with raw intensity. Originally released in 2002, 'Driven Under' draws from difficult experiences in Morgan's youth. Speaking about revisiting those songs at the time, Morgan described the process as 'actually quite cathartic.'
More than a collection of alternate performances, Rare On Air documents Seether's enduring relationship with radio and the fans who supported them. For longtime fans, the album provides a rare opportunity to hear Seether in an intimate setting, live, unfiltered, and unmistakably Seether.
Seether is on the road this fall with Staind, Hoobastank, and Hinder. The 2027 second leg of this tour was announced earlier this week.
Rare On Air Tracklist
1. Driven Under (Studio Session)
2. Remedy (Studio Session)
3. 69 Tea (Studio Session)
4. Breakdown (Studio Session)
5. Gasoline (Studio Session)
6. Immortality (Studio Session)
7. Fine Again (Studio Session)
8. The Gift (Studio Session)
9. Rise Above This (Studio Session)
10. Needle and Damage Done (Studio Session)
11. Fake It (Studio Session)
12. Broken (Studio Session)
13. Fade Away (Studio Session)
Staind, Seether, Hoobastank & Hinder Tour
2026
Oct. 09 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 10 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
Oct. 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 16 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Oct. 17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Oct. 19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
2027
Mar. 04 – Manchester, HN
Mar. 06 – Baltimore, MD
Mar. 08 – Pittsburgh, PA
Mar. 09 – Reading, PA
Mar. 10 – Huntington, WV
Mar. 12 – Tampa, FL
Mar. 13 – West Palm Beach, FL
Mar. 16 – Birmingham, AL
Mar. 18 – Oklahoma City, OK
Mar. 19 – Dallas, TX
Mar. 20 – San Antonio, TX
Mar. 22 – Denver, CO
Mar. 24 – Bose, ID
Mar. 26 – Spokane, WA
Mar. 27 – Seattle, WA
Mar. 29 – Vancouver, WA
Mar. 31 – Calgary, AB
Apr. 01 – Edmonton, AB
Apr. 03 – Billings, MT
Apr. 06 – Sioux Falls, SD
Apr. 07 – Fargo, ND
Apr. 09 – Omaha, NE
Apr. 10 – Kansas City, MO
Apr. 11 – Moline, IL
Apr. 13 – Grand Rapids, MI
Apr. 14 – Evansville, IN
Apr. 16 – Cleveland, OH
About Seether
Since forming in South Africa in 1999, Seether have established themselves as one of the most successful and enduring bands in modern hard rock. Led by vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Shaun Morgan, the band has amassed billions of streams worldwide, multiple platinum and multi-platinum certifications, and a catalog of enduring hits including 'Broken,' 'Fine Again,' 'Remedy,' 'Fake It,' 'Rise Above This,' and 'Dangerous.'
Across more than two decades and nine studio albums, Seether have continually evolved while maintaining the uncompromising sound and emotional honesty that first connected them with fans. Their music has earned them a devoted global following and cemented their place as one of the defining rock bands of their generation.
Rare On Air offers another perspective on that legacy, revisiting intimate performances from the band's formative years and celebrating the connection between Seether, radio, and the fans who have been there from the beginning.
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